One of the possibilities that Windows offers is to adjust the refresh rate of the screen or the speed at which it is updated. Also known as the refresh rate, is fundamental especially when we are going to use the PC to play action titles to provide a smoother picture.

And since we increasingly find monitors and gaming models on the market that offer higher refresh rates on the screen, it does not hurt to adjust the parameters of our equipment so that they can take advantage of the benefits of our monitor. So we are going to see how to adjust screen refresh rate in Windows 11.

Get better use of the monitor

To adjust the speed at which the screen refreshes on our Windows computer we will only have to move through the system options and the first thing we have to do is enter the “Setting” and then in the left area of ​​the window click on “System”.





A new window opens and of all the options that appear we have to select “Screen”. We note that the boxes are not displayed, but if they are, the difference is that we will have to go down further until we find “Related configuration options”. Within this section we will find “Advanced screen”.





At that point we click on the arrow to the right to display a new menu that offers information about the screen we are using. At the end of it a box appears, “Choose update frequency” with a figure in Hertz. In my case, for example, 60 Hz appears, which is the speed supported by the laptop screen.





If we have a monitor that, for example, supports 90, 120, 144 Hz … 240 Hz. By clicking on this box we will see how we can adjust the frequency with which the screen is updated.

Once you have completed the steps the monitor should start using the new refresh rate that we have applied. If the option is not available, it is interesting to check if we have the latest graphics drivers.