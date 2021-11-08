We have always used the macOS cursor in black and white, with the option of being able to increase its size in case of having lost it. But now we have come across a curious option in macOS Monterey: the possibility of being able change the color of your Mac cursor.

For aesthetics, but also to help those who need it

You can find the option in System Preferences, panel ‘Accessibility‘. You just have to look for the ‘Screen’ section in the left sidebar, and go to the ‘Pointer’ tab:





We can change the color of the outline of the pointer and the fill, choosing the combination we want with the color selection window of the system itself. If we are not convinced by our customization, we can press the button ‘Restore‘to return to the default colors.

In that same panel we have the option to make the cursor bigger and the extra “fatten” it only when we shake it. A small detail that appeared a few years ago and that a server has been thanking since then now that the resolution of the screens can sometimes make the cursor too small.

The reasons for this configuration can be aesthetic: perhaps you want the cursor to match your wallpaper. However this can also be useful for anyone who has trouble finding the pointer, choosing high contrast colors and a larger size.