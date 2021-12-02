The community of Pokémon players can explore the possibility of obtaining powerful Legendary Pokémon, to kick off the new Season of Heritage, Niantic brings the Tao Legendaries trio back into play.

Something that has surprised us is that, during the first half of December, you can find (and hopefully catch!) Zekrom or Reshiram in 5-star Raids.

If you don’t have these powerful creatures from the Unova region yet, now is the perfect time to add them to your collection, as they will also be available to find in their Shiny variations for the first time in Pokémon Go.

How to get the Shiny versions of Zekrom and Reshiram

As with any variation of Shiny in Pokémon Go, finding the Shiny versions of Zekrom or Reshiram in a 5-star raid battle will take a lot of time, patience, and resources, as they will spawn completely randomly.

To find one, you will need to participate in as many raids as you can with Zekrom or Reshiram, as you are estimated to have a 1 in 20 chance of encountering a Shining Legendary in a raid.

Zekrom and Reshiram will be appearing in 5-Star Raids from December 1 at 1 a.m. to December 16 at 10 a.m. local time, so you’ll have just over two weeks to find glowing versions of these legendaries.

Best counters for Zekrom Shiny

Palkia – Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Dialga – Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Rayquaza – Dragon Tail and Indignation

Garchomp – Dragon Tail and Indignation

Dragonite – Dragon Tail and Indignation

Mamoswine – Mud-Slap and Avalanche

Salamence – Dragon Tail and Indignation

Excadrill – Mud-Slap and Drill Run

Best counters for Reshiram Shiny