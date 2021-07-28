Citizens of member countries of the European Union can now create a digital copy of their COVID passport (also called Digital Green Certificate) to take with you to parties on your phone Android and iPhone.

It is a solution developed by Your Pass, an independent Czech company specialized in the field of digital wallets. The firm assures that this project is a way to “contribute for free in the battle against COVID-19.”

The process to create the digital copy of the COVID passport is very simple. It is not necessary to install any application on the mobile. In addition, Your Pass ensures that do not collect information since it is a digital container of the QR code.

One of the highlights of this solution is that, although it originates from a Czechoslovak company, it also works with the COVID passport of Spanish citizens.

Digitizing the COVID passport

On an iOS phone, open the page www.getcovidpass.eu and tap on the button Create yours on top.

and tap on the button Create yours on top. Take a photo or upload a screenshot of the COVID passport QR code.

Download the digital pass on your mobile device.

Open the digital pass in the built-in Wallet app on the iPhone or in a third-party digital wallet on Android. Your Wallet recommends downloading your application from Play Store.

As you can see, the process is very simple and once the digital COVID passport is hosted in the wallet, it is not necessary to be connected to a Wi-Fi network or use mobile data to display it.

The EU COVID passport entered into force on July 1, 2021. As mentioned in this article, it allows to certify that a person has been vaccinated, a COVID-19 test has been carried out, the result of which has been negative or has recovered. of the illness.

It is a document that facilitates mobility between the Member States of the European Union to those who prove one of the three conditions mentioned above. Having it in the digital wallet of the mobile device could be a very practical alternative.