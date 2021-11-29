How to carry the COVID certificate on your Xiaomi mobile: options and possibilities of use

The COVID passport, also known as COVID certificate, is a document issued by the different countries of the European Union in which It is proven that you have been vaccinated by one of the coronavirus vaccines.

What is the COVID passport and what is it for?

Although it is not used much in Spain, in other countries it is necessary to enter restaurants or shopping centers. To travel it is also practically essential, depending on the destination, and therefore we will show you some of the ways you have to carry it on your mobile without having to print it.

You must bear in mind that There is not only one type of document, but there are three types:

Vaccination certificate : It is a certificate that certifies that you are vaccinated by one of the vaccines accepted by the European Union, which are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Jannsen. The certificate will indicate the number of doses you have and the date of vaccination.

: It is a certificate that certifies that you are vaccinated by one of the vaccines accepted by the European Union, which are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Jannsen. The certificate will indicate the number of doses you have and the date of vaccination. Negative Covid-19 Test Certificate : It is a certificate that certifies that you have done a PCR or an antigen test and they have given a negative result. In it, the date and time you made the date, the center where you made the test, and the result will appear.

: It is a certificate that certifies that you have done a PCR or an antigen test and they have given a negative result. In it, the date and time you made the date, the center where you made the test, and the result will appear. Recovery certificate: It is a certificate that certifies that you have passed COVID-19. In it, the date on which you had a positive result of COVID will appear, which is when you were infected, and the issuer of the certificate that certifies that you have overcome the virus and the dates.

{“videoId”: “x82c3we”, “autoplay”: true, “title”: “COVID PASSPORT- How to request and download your VACATION CERTIFICATE”}

Any of these documents are valid and they can be carried on the smartphone, although you must bear in mind that not all countries allow entry to their borders with according to what proof.

How to download the COVID certificate

First of all, you should know the steps you must follow to download the COVID certificate. The process is very simple and it is really useful.

Once you have completed the form and You already have the PDF file downloaded, you can have it saved on your smartphone to scan the code when they ask for it.

Beyond having it saved in “Records“or”downloads“the most advisable thing is that send it to yourself via WhatsApp or Telegram, the latter has its own so that when they ask you to, you can access it very easily.

How to have the COVID certificate in Google Pay

Although it seemed that the different institutions were going to adapt the file to the different formats, it seems that they are taking longer than usual. In order to adapt the file format to Google Pay, you must follow a series of steps using an external app.

In Xiaomi World How to request, download and use the COVID passport on your mobile

You do not have to worry, it is totally safe and just as valid as the original document. In addition, when you add it to Google Pay, you can have it on all your devices in a very simple way, even on watches that integrate Wear OS as an operating system.

(function () {window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {}; var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName (‘head’)[0]; if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {var instagramScript = document.createElement (‘script’); instagramScript.src = “https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”; instagramScript.async = true; instagramScript.defer = true; headElement.appendChild (instagramScript); }}) ();

–

The news

How to carry the COVID certificate on your Xiaomi mobile: options and possibilities of use

was originally published in

Xiaomi world

by Alejandro Fernández.