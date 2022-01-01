How to cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription

PlayStation Plus is a great service for any video game lover, but it can also be an expendable expense. So you can think it through and cancel it, in a few steps, if necessary.

Since the launch of its first video game console, Sony has taken great pains to offer only the best to its millions of users around the world. One of the best services launched by the company is PlayStation Plus (PS Plus).

It is a Sony subscription service that gives you access to certain benefits such as free games and an online multiplayer mode. However, if you have already tried it and you think that it is not your thing or you simply think that you have had enough, you can cancel the service, but not before making sure that it will not be renewed automatically. That is why below, we will show you how to cancel your PS Plus subscription from any device.

What happens if you cancel PlayStation Plus?

First of all, it is important that you are clear about what happens if you cancel your subscription to the service. The first thing to know is that technically, you are not canceling PlayStation Plus, but instead, you disable automatic renewal. This means that the payment will not be made automatically at the end of your current billing cycle.

It may interest you | One of December’s PlayStation Plus games is causing controversy for not being complete

You can continue to enjoy all your PlayStation Plus benefits until that date. Thereafter, you will not gain access again until you re-subscribe, which also means that you will lose access to your PS Plus games until then. Also, you can pause your subscription from your console or using the web browser of your preference.

How to cancel PlayStation Plus from the PS5

If you have the latest Sony console, you can cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription just by following these simple steps:

Enter the starting screen from your console.

from your console. Once there, select Setting.

Now, select the option Users and accounts.

Go to section Bill.

Click on Payment and subscriptions.

Then inside the section Subscriptions Choose PlayStation Plus.

Choose Choose Disable automatic renewal, confirm the action and you’re done.

How to cancel PS Plus on your PlayStation 4

If you have a PS4, you can also cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription in just a few steps. All you have to do is the following:

Turn on your Playstation 4.

From the home screen, select the option PlayStation Plus.

Choose Manage membership.

Now select Subscription.

Choose Disable automatic renewal and confirm your decision.

How to cancel PlayStation Plus through a browser

Are you one of those who prefer to order things from a browser? Fortunately, in this case you can also do it. You will only have to comply with the steps that we detail below:

Go to PlayStation website from your favorite browser.

from your favorite browser. In the upper right corner, click the option Log in and enter your data.

and enter your data. When you return to the PlayStation home page, click on your profile picture at the top right of the screen.

at the top right of the screen. Now, click on Subscription management.

Next to the PlayStation Plus option, click Disable automatic renewal and confirm the action to end the process.

Although PS Plus is an excellent option, it may be an expense that you cannot afford to pay. If so, just cancel it and remember that you can re-subscribe whenever you want. Also, gaming can be a somewhat expensive hobby, especially if you like to buy games at launch. So why not try buying used PS4 or PS5 games to save some money? Maybe you hadn’t thought about it.

And if you decide to give the service another try, then you can’t miss the list of PlayStation Plus games that will be available in January 2022.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe