In Engadget we have talked more than once about the importance of calibration. And is that when we buy a monitor, we have two options. The first is to start using it from the first moment we connect it. And the second, take our time to calibrate it and get the most out of it. We understand that it is not necessary to explain to you which route we usually take. It is because of that We have brought you five websites to calibrate our monitor easily and for free.

Monitors are calibrated at the factory, but there are times when this calibration does not convince us, or we think we can do more to faithfully reproduce the colors on our screen. The results that we will obtain through these tools will not be comparable to the work that a professional calibration probe can offer us., but we can get a little closer with a few simple steps.

Online Monitor Test





Online Monitor Test is a totally free website where they offer useful tools to calibrate our monitor. Their tools are based on color patterns, where it will be our eyes that will judge the representation of the colors of our monitor.

The first of the patterns is based on knowing if the different shades of the black and white spectrum can be differentiated with the current configuration of our monitor. If not, we will have to adjust the brightness and contrast of it.

With this tool also we can check if our monitor can produce color gradients smoothly. In the menu we will have different patterns to select from, and the idea is to be attentive to “ghost images” or any trace that may occur in the image.

Lagom





The main advantage of Lagom is the information it gives you to correctly do each of its tests. Also with different patterns, in Lagom we will have the possibility to make contrast tests, gamma calibration, sharpness adjustments, and much more.

It is advisable to go through the different patterns one by one and follow the steps indicated.. In this way, we can start by adjusting the brightness, contrast and sharpness on our monitor, and check if the colors are reproduced uniformly when we do a viewing angle test.

The tool is quite complete, and it takes a long time to explain what each test consists of, in case it is the first time you use this type of tool. What’s more, allow us to download the patterns to use them on other monitors, all in a compressed file of about 120 KB.

Photo Friday





Photo Friday is a great tool developed especially for those who want to share photos. However, what interests us about your website is its calibrator, which allows us to adjust the brightness and contrast through your pattern.

The tool is quite simple, since it is only based on a single test, and it offers us a gray scale where we will have to adjust the parameters described so that, at the end of the test, blacks are really black and not gray, just like whites.

As a recommendation, ideally press F11 to activate full screen mode, turn off the lights in the room, and observe the monitor in our usual position.

W4ZT





W4ZT is another website that collects on a single page some settings to calibrate our monitor. Here we can modify parameters such as its color, gamma, contrast and brightness. What’s more, offer explanations on what should and should not represent our monitor.

The page is quite easy to understand, although perhaps it is somewhat outdated since it dates from 2002. In it we can see some recommendations, and even official calibration tools for monitors.

Monitor Calibration and Gamma Assessment





On this website we can find a page entirely dedicated to the gamma parameter. On monitors, this setting is usually between 1.8 and 2.2, and on this website we can find tools that allow us to achieve those values ​​in the most faithful way possible.

To make this possible, it is helped by several patterns in which we will have to adjust the gamma of our monitor so that the background of the images coincides with the boxes that appear in the middle. Ideally, step back from the monitor to check that the colors match.

The author of the website explains why he prefers a gamma of 1.8 on his monitor over the default of 2.2, arguing that the main reason is that he personally thinks “too dark“.