How to calculate how much battery your camper needs

Sizing the electrical installation of a camper van is critical to powering all the equipment and having the maximum possible autonomy. This is how you can estimate which battery you need to install in your camper depending on the devices you are going to use.

The electric system of a camper van is a critical part. And in this sense it is not only necessary to calculate what is the energy consumption of the equipment that we are going to have, but also consider how much autonomy we want and, furthermore, which one are we going to want to be ours power source. We have several options and it is essential to know them to adapt the installation to our needs and interests.

For size our electrical installation we must know what is the maximum consumption of our equipment –given in W-, adapt it to the voltage of our installation –normally it will be 12V, almost full- and, based on this, decide during how long we want autonomy without an active energy source. But let’s see it with sample data, which is much easier.

Look for the most efficient equipment possible and avoid 220V

Calculate how much all your camper’s equipment consumes

The first step is add consumption of components such as light bulbs lighting, the stationary heating wave fridge. None of these elements will be on constantly and on few occasions they will be consuming the maximum simultaneously, but it is always better to leave some margin for excess than for default.

As an example, three 3W bulbs would give a consumption of 9W, plus stationary heating 29W peak and the compressor cooler will add other 40W. If we had more equipment we would have to add it anyway. In this case we would have a maximum consumption of 78W at the time, or 78 Wh.

As we were advancing, we will not have all the lights on throughout the day, nor will the stationary heating. In addition, the consumption of the stationary heating, and of the compressor refrigerator, will never be constantly at its maximum. In any case, considering the maximums will help us to size with some excess to never be short of autonomy.

AGM batteries should not be fully discharged to maximize their life.

Knowing the consumption of my camper, what type of battery do I need and what capacity?

The usual thing is to use a AGM battery –like car-, although portable batteries are becoming popular. Each type of battery has its advantages and disadvantages and we will talk about it in depth, but at this point the key point is in the capacity energy storage of our battery, which will be given to us in Wh or in Ah.

At this point, we will take our consumption of maximum energy that we calculated before, and that would be 78 Wh, and we will divide it between 12V. In this way we will have a result of 6.5 Ah for the specific case of our example. And this means something as simple as that we are going to be consuming 6.5 Ah every hour. It is the key data we need to decide what battery capacity we should buy.

The last missing factor is to determine how much autonomy we will want to have in the electrical installation of our camper. The minimum should be 12 hours, which is half a day, but here the decision will depend on each one. With a consumption of 6.5 Ah, if we use a 100 Ah battery we could be 15 full hours with our maximum energy consumption and without having any source of energy to recharge the battery.

There are more and more lithium batteries for campers.

The above is a theoretical calculation of maximums, but in practice with an installation of this type we will have an autonomy of 30 hours at least, because we will never be making the theoretical maximum consumption and rarely will all our devices be active simultaneously.

Also keep in mind that we can have charging with solar panel to power our battery constantly during the day, and in a relay connected to alternator of our van so that while the van has the engine running, the battery is charging. And if all this were not enough, although we would already have to do an installation of 220V, we can also have a external power socket to charge our van when we are camping.