The market has matured over time and, with it, a greater number of bridges have been established between Fiat – Crypto, one of them is PayPal.

Whether direct from the platform or being used as a payment processor, PayPal allows the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies.

Since 2020, all PayPal account holders in the United States can buy and sell cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC). At the time of the announcement, it was ensured that this feature would be extended to select international markets and, in August 2021, it was extended to the UK.

At the moment the functionality for buying and selling cryptocurrencies is only available to users in the United States and the United Kingdom. So if you live in these regions or if you want to prepare for your arrival in Mexico in Bitcoin Mexico we will show you how to buy Bitcoin using PayPal.

Step by step to enter the crypto market with PayPal

Have a PayPal account

Evidently, to acquire cryptocurrencies on this platform it is necessary to first have an account. To do this, you must configure PayPal with your credit card or bank account and email address.

Additionally, it is necessary to carry out the user verification process associated with the Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. This process involves sending documents to verify the identity of the user, such as an ID, driver’s license or passport.

Buy Bitcoin on PayPal

Once you have your PayPal account verified, you can start buying Bitcoin. The procedure is very similar on the PayPal website and mobile app.

On the “Summary” screen, you must select the option “Buy Bitcoin and more”, which is at the top of the page.

Next you must select the cryptocurrency you want to buy, it can be Bitcoin, Ethereum or any other crypto that is available.

Once you have selected the cryptocurrency of your choice, you have the option to select from the pre-set amounts of crypto to buy or you can select “Buy” and select an amount of your choice. It’s important to put attention on PayPal allows you to buy from $ 1 to $ 100,000 per week.

In order to guarantee that its users are aware of the risks to which they are exposed when buying any cryptocurrency, they must confirm certain information and accept the Terms and Conditions PayPal before continuing.

Once you have read all the information and entered the amount of cryptocurrencies you want to buy with a certain amount of US dollars, you will click “Next”.

Then the bank account or credit / debit card to which your PayPal account is associated will appear. However, at this time you can also add others if necessary.

Now you will have to select what your payment method will be and click on “Next”. In the new screen that will show you PayPal’sYou will need to carefully review your purchase, from the amount of crypto you will buy to the fees you must pay.

PayPal fees for buying cryptocurrencies range from 50 cents for purchases under $ 25 US and for purchases over $ 1,000, the fee is up to 1.5%. But the highest rate is for purchases between $ 25 and $ 100, being 2.3%.

After verifying the information and agreeing, select “Buy Now.” And ready! You will have made your first cryptocurrency purchase on PayPal.

If you want to know more about how to buy cryptocurrencies with PayPal, we invite you to review your Web page where you will find more details about it.

Buy cryptocurrency on other platforms using PayPal

As previously noted, buying cryptocurrencies using PayPal is relatively limited and, in addition, the reality is that when you buy a crypto in PayPal it is not the same as doing it in a crypto exchange such as Coinbase.

For example, When you buy a cryptocurrency on PayPal, you will not be able to withdraw that crypto from the platform, you won’t even be able to send it to other accounts within it. Whereas in a crypto exchange you are the sole owner of your tokens. Although PayPal has announced that it is working so that its users can send their crypto holdings to third-party wallets, there is still no date for the incorporation of this service.

In this sense, there is also the option, although limited, of acquiring cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin through PayPal in some crypto exchanges, but there are some considerations to take into account.

Coinbase

In the case of Coinbase, one of the most important crypto exchanges in the world, it is possible to buy cryptocurrencies through the debit card or bank account associated with your PayPal account. The problem is that the rates for using PayPal to make a debit card purchase on Coinbase are 3.99% of the transaction amount.

With this in mind, to buy cryptocurrencies on Coinbase with PayPal, you must first log in to the platform and select the cryptocurrency you want to buy.

Once this is done you must select “add payment option” and add PayPal. Later, it will ask you to enter your PayPal account and select a payment method, it can be a debit card or a bank account linked to your account.

Other aspects to take into account is that the country linked to your PayPal account must match the one linked to your Coinbase account, Furthermore, it currently only allows US users to use this payment method.

If you want to know more about how to make deposits with Coinbase, we invite you to review your Web page.

eToro

In other cases they do not charge purchase fees, however, they do charge a withdrawal fee. Example of this is eToro, another important crypto exchange in the market. To buy cryptocurrencies with PayPal on eToro, you must have an account on the platform and select PayPal as the payment method when buying a cryptocurrency. However, this option is not available for all countries.

This way, eToro does not charge any deposit fee, but lWithdrawals involve a fee of US $ 5 and a minimum withdrawal of US $ 30. PayPal withdrawals can take 1 to 2 days to complete.

In the case of eToro, you must also log into your account on the platform, select “Deposit funds” and then select “PayPal” as your payment method and choose an amount of money you wish to deposit. Later, you will use that deposited money to buy the cryptocurrency you want.

If you want to know more about how to make deposits with eToro, we invite you to review their website Questions and answers.

Options specifically for Mexico

Up to this point it seems that buying Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency with PayPal can become a headache if you are not a US citizen. Therefore, below you will find some options for Mexico.

In this way, there are 2 popular options to buy Bitcoin using PayPal:

LocalBitcoins and Paxful are peer-to-peer (or P2P) marketplaces where buyer and seller connect. The disadvantages of these options is that you need to find a seller that accepts PayPal as a payment methodAlso, the price of Bitcoin they place is probably above the market price because of PayPal’s fees.

For example, at the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is at $ 47,100, while at LocalBitcoins the price is above $ 47,600.

Further, there is a risk associated with the transaction, Therefore, in this type of market it is essential to check the seller’s score, how many transactions they have confirmed, the age of the account, how many people have blocked it, among other aspects to avoid being scammed.

Although in theory they are markets available for Mexico, there are sellers that only accept PayPal accounts of residents of the United States, therefore, it is important to review the terms and conditions of each seller before starting the exchange.

Taking these aspects into account, the process consists in that, once buyer and seller have connected, the buyer must transfer the funds through PayPal and the seller must release the Bitcoins once the payment has been verified. And ready!

Final thoughts

Undoubtedly the market has matured over time and with it a greater number of bridges have been established between Fiat – Crypto. However, acquiring cryptocurrencies using PayPal is still a cumbersome process, especially for people who are not in the United States.

For this reason, it is crucial to carefully evaluate the different payment methods available to buy cryptocurrencies, which of them you have access to and, based on this, evaluate which is the simplest, least risky and expensive option.

If you go to secondary markets to buy Bitcoin using PayPal, it is advisable to carefully evaluate the security of the market. In case it is LocalBitcoins or Paxful, it is key to study the reliability of the seller. However, even with all the care in the world, it should not be forgotten that risk is always present.

