In the middle of the Christmas and New Years celebration, Pokémon GO is preparing to receive a new version of the Tour Go which will now revolve around the Johto region. This event begins on February 26, but in order to participate, you must purchase a special ticket and in this section of our complete guide to Pokémon GO, we will tell you how you can get it.

How much does the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto cost?

The Pokémon GO: Johto Tour begins in February, but players who wish to participate, must purchase a special ticket that will give them access to the event. This ticket is already available and It has a cost of 11.99 euros or its equivalent in local currency, however, this amount may increase according to taxes and fees applicable in the region.

On the other hand, Niantic brings a special reward for trainers who purchase this pass in advance. As an example, those who make the purchase before January 10 will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive temporary investigation, which will take place during the first two months of the year.

Now, for those who obtain it after January 10, they will be able to access only temporary research of that month. It should be noted that this tour comes with two versions available: the Silver edition and the Gold edition, the difference between the two lies only in the Pokémon and exclusive items that each one comprises.

Therefore, all users who have purchased a ticket for the event they must choose between both experiences, although it should be mentioned that this decision is not necessarily immediate. The only condition is to choose the edition before the event in question starts.