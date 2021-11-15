For those who do not know, among all the content that has been released for Minecraft there is an update called Aquatic update in which we fully focus on being underwater. And how will you understand for that you have to learn to breathe underwater in Minecraft, because if not, you die. This update brings with it many new and fun features including new textures, new objects and blocks, and most importantly, a new ocean biome where you will find all kinds of underwater creatures and objects.

In this new patch, as we say, you will need to learn to breathe underwater in Minecraft since you will even have to investigate a shipwreck, underwater ruins and find many treasures buried at the bottom of the sea, everything as you can see goes from water to sea. Whether what you were looking for was to know how to breathe underwater or if what you want is to delve into this new Minecraft patch, you are in the right place and you are going to learn about it. In fact, we are going to teach you to create different methods to be able to breathe and explore this new world of blue blocks. We go there with the article on breathing at the bottom of the sea of ​​3D cubes for Minecraft.

How to breathe underwater in Minecraft: different methods

In order to find all this kind of new content from the Aquatic update for Minecraft, you will have to know how to breathe very deeply under the sea. In fact, and fortunately for us, there are many methods to breathe underwater in Minecraft and of course, based on crafting. In this case, in case you don’t know how the added mechanics work, it is all based on an oxygen bar which will gradually deplete as you spend time underwater without breathing. Once you reach that limit and the oxygen bar runs out, you will begin to notice that your character begins to be damaged and lose life (about two hearts per second is what you lose without breathing) and finally if you can’t breathe, you die.

It is a very simple mechanic that is implemented in many video games but that of Minecraft he already needed. Only the Aquatic patch had to arrive to make us see that under the sea there can be a lot of life in this popular 3D cube video game. So without further waiting, we go there with the crafting methods to be able to breathe underwater.

Breathing potions in water for crafts

This type of water breathing potions is what you are going to have to do the most if what you want is to spend a long time in the water without breathing and not die trying. There are going to be different types of water breathing potions and each of them will have some characteristics in addition to their crafting items that you will need to create them. These potions you will be able to make both by hand and at a beer brewing station. They can also drop you completely randomly in treasure chests. First of all, as is obvious, you will have to know how to create a crafting station which we will tell you how to create it:

To create the crafting position you will need 1 fire bar (Blaze drops it in the Nether), 3 cobblestones (mined) and place these items in such a way that the 3 cobblestones are on the middle line and the bar on the column central top. Thus you will create the position and you will be able to start creating the breathing potions. We are now going to tell you how to craft all kinds of potions and their duration since not all of them are the same as we told you.

Best potion to breathe underwater in Minecraft

As we say, here you will find the best option and especially in terms of its duration, since the better the potion crafting the longer without throwing another and more time breathing underwater in Minecraft. To be able to craft it you will need different items, but just in case, we will also put on its cheap version, although both are easy to get and it will not cost you much.

To craft the Underwater Breathing Potion of 3 minutes you need:

1 bottle of water

1 puffer fish

1 Nether Wart

To craft the Underwater Breathing Potion of 8 minutes you need:

1 Potion to breathe of the previous rank, that is to say, of 3 minutes of duration

1 Redstone

In order to find these materials you have to do the following:

Water bottle: you will get the water bottle thanks to crafting in crafts, which will ask you for a glass bottle that is made by hand with 3 glasses and a water fountain. Simple.

in crafts, which will ask you for a glass bottle that is made by hand with 3 glasses and a water fountain. Simple. Puffer fish: You will get it thanks to fishing. You need to kill different puffer fish mobs and it can be given to you by older guardians and guardians in some ocean monuments.

Nether wart: You will find it in the Nether. It appears in the fortresses of the area and you can also find it in the chests that you find in their fortresses.

Redstone: You will get it thanks to mining. In addition, you can also find it in different boxes.

We hope this article has been helpful to you and that from now on you know how to breathe underwater in Minecraft. From this moment the new update of Aquatic and its oceans will not escape you and you will never die under the sea. You can find a thousand things without breathing in the water of the oceans of Minecraft. If you have any doubts, questions or suggestions, leave it in the comment box that you will find right at the end of this post. See you in the next Android Help article.