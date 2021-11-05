WhatsApp is the most downloaded and popular instant messaging application in the world, it is not surprising that most of us have to add, sometimes out of necessity, contacts that we did not want to have, but for different reasons (be it a favor, information, etc.) we had to. These contacts accumulate, becoming annoying not even knowing how many contacts we have added.

Having many contacts is equal to having many people who see our states without us wanting them to do it, that is why to help you we are going to show you how to block our statuses of those contacts.

There are several options to hide states and depending on the operating system of your mobile, one of these options may work for you instead of others. You can even do it from WhatsApp Web. To know how to hide states and what are the options to do it according to your device, keep reading.

To be able to choose which specific contacts to hide your status from, WhatsApp allows you this option, you just have to enter the application and access the “settings” section, in settings you access the “account” option, then press “privacy “and then you go to the states section. It is important to remind you that depending if your device is iPhone or Android, These options will appear differently to you, but they are essentially the same. Once you do this, you can choose who to hide your status from.

Once you are in the “States” section you will see that you can hide or share your status with certain people. There are three options: “My contacts”, “My contacts except …” and finally, “Share with …”. Once you have chosen the third option, you will mark what you want to choose and only those people will be able to see your status.

How to block people from seeing WhatsApp statuses?

This option is simple and the procedure to block and not load those WhatsApp statuses that you do not want to see is fast, but before we remind you, again, that everything depends on the operating system of your mobile phone, since that will depend on which options you must continue, because you will know that WhatsApp in both operating systems it is different, therefore, we recommend you read the one that is necessary according to your case.

On iPhone

In the case of iPhone, we must enter the whatsapp application and go to the configuration section located in the lower left corner, there select “account”, after that select privacy, then states, now to choose the people you don’t want to see your statuses, touch the option that says “My contacts, except …”, and mark who you want to block.

On Android devices

Now, in the case of Android, it also enters the application, here it is already different from iPhone, because instead of putting the section at a glance, this it is hidden in the three points found in the upper right corner. And here it is not called configuration, but you will find the option called “Settings”.

Within the settings, there is the option of “account”, and here the next step is similar to the previous ones, you are going to enter where it says “privacy” and already being inside privacyYou choose the “States” option, within the states you will see that the options appear. These are two options to hide the statuses, the first is to hide it from all your contacts except some people, and the other to choose with whom to share it.

You have to choose the second option, which is the one that allows you to block the states of all and choose who you want to see your states and voila, you know how to block states of certain people. We hope this information has been useful to you and until next time.