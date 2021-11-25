On Android

From an Android phone we have two options to block calls: block all calls from unknown numbers or block a specific contact. The route will depend on the brand of your smartphone and the model because we must follow some steps or others that will vary depending on the version of Android, etc. But all models allow us to access blocked numbers or the black list.

In the Phone or Phonebook application we can add numbers to the blocked or trusted contacts list.

Open the Phone app Tap on the three dots in the upper right corner Go to Settings> calls.

Here we will have a series of options that will allow us to configure different aspects. But, the option that interests us is the Call restriction. Therefore, choose the SIM card slot that you have active and select the option Call restriction. Once inside, you simply have to check the All incoming calls option. However, depending on the customization layer of our Android we will find other options such as Set filters where we will have a series of alternatives such as:

Block all incoming calls.

Filter unknown numbers.

Filter private / held numbers.

On iPhone

To block all incoming calls on the iPhone we must make use of the Do not disturb mode of iOS, which we will find in the section on Concentration modes from iOS 15.

Do not disturb mode has certain customizations that allow you to activate it manually or schedule it at a certain time, but the option that interests us is the one related to incoming calls. And, in the case of iPhones, we will not have a filter within the Phone app, so we must use this utility to mark a more limited filter. However, it is also possible to enable calls from those contacts, including favorite contacts, who call repeatedly in a few minutes, by enabling the Repeated calls option.

To find this option, you will have to follow these steps, although we have done it with an iPhone with iOS 15:

Go to settings> Concentration modes. Click on Do not disturb. Tap on People, under Allowed Notifications. Click Add and select the contacts you want. Finally, click on Calls from, where you will have to choose between: Everyone, Nobody, Favorites and All contacts.

Block numbers individually

However, as we have already been warning you, we will not only have the possibility of obtaining restrict all incoming calls of our Android phone and iPhone, but we will also have an alternative to block them from a specific number, because perhaps in our case it is only a person who does not leave us alone.

On Android

To prevent a specific person from calling you, you can access the phone book and add it to the legra list, which is commonly known as blocking her completely from being able to call you. Therefore, you must follow the following steps, although they may vary depending on the customization layer of the manufacturer of your phone:

Access the Phone app. Click on the three points in the upper right corner. Go to Settings> Blocked number > Add a number.

On iPhone

On iPhone you can also block contacts that you don’t want to bother you. To do this, you will have to add them to a kind of black list so that they cannot contact you by following these steps:

Go to the Phone app Open the calendar or the Recent button. Tap on the Information icon ‘i’ next to the number or contact. Scroll down and tap on Block this contact.

Calls in apps

It may also be that you do not use the conventional function, but use other apps. For example, in the case of WhatsApp we will not only have the option to configure that it cannot call us, but also speak. To do this, follow the following steps:

Access the conversation of WhatsApp with that contact Once inside, click on the three points in the upper right corner Go to the More option. Select the Block contact option. There, it will allow you two options: Block or report and block Check Block.

On the other hand, if you are more than TelegramYou can also easily do it so that that person stops trying to talk to you on the phone, or even so that they can no longer send you any type of message through this application. Therefore, you must follow these steps:

Open the Telegram application on your mobile. Tap on the three lines in the upper left corner. Go to the application menu and open the settings. Open the Privacy and security section. Here we have to look for Calls. Tap on this button and choose between these options: All, My contacts and Nobody. In addition, you can add users or exceptions to choose who can or cannot call you.

However, these two examples can be applied in other applications on our phones that allow video calls, messages or calls, as could be the case with Skype. Therefore, you will only have to apply these steps in a similar way.

The Robinson List

Not only will we have these own tools that both Android phones and iPhones offer us, but we will also give you an extra service with which you can also specifically restrict advertising spam calls so that you will not be contacted again at your phone number .

We are referring to the service of the Robinson List, which is quite unknown in Spain, but which will be really useful. We are facing a database in which you can sign up for, free of charge, avoid the different advertising spam calls from companies to which you have not given your consent to be harassed with untimely calls.

You simply have to sign up for she is ready and indicate that you do not want to receive advertising calls (or SMS or whatever you want).

How are they unlocked?

Maybe you no longer want to have a particular contact or number on your blacklist for whatever reason. Well rest assured, you can always easily unlock it from your Android mobile and iPhone. In the case of phones with the Google operating system, we will have to follow the following process:

Open the Phone app. Tap on the three dots. Tap Settings> Blocked numbers. Next to the number you want to unblock, tap Delete> To unlock.

However, in the case of iPhones we will not have to enter the Telephone application itself, but we will have to enter its settings: