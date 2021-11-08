Like it more or less, WhatsApp must be considered as the messaging application par excellence. Friends, family, work … everything has a place in WhatsApp messages, even spam. The application owned by Meta does not escape this scourge, although the luck is that we can control these messages by following a series of steps.

If in your inbox you receive too many WhatsApp notifications of contacts or with unwanted content, what amounts to spam is very easy to kill them and incidentally bypass that number so that you cannot contact us sending more messages on WhatsApp.

Report spam on WhatsApp on iOS and Android

Is about inform WhatsApp when we receive a spam message and incidentally block that contact so that they do not send us messages again. And we can do it all in a single step. We can do it on both iOS and Android, with some difference in the steps depending on the chosen system.

In the case of iOS, to report a message as spam and block the user, we have to enter the conversation that we want to report. Click on the top of the screen which is the one that gives us access to the profile of the person or company that writes us.

We go down to the end of the screen and we will see several sections. One of them, “Report and Block” is the one that interests us. When reporting what we do is send a report to WhatsApp so that it considers the sender as responsible for sending spam and for this the company can read the last five messages.

With the second step, with blocking, what we do is prevent that sender from contacting us with more messages. If we only want to report that person or company, we can always choose the “Report” option.

In the case of using WhatsApp on an Android phone, the system is the same although the steps to get there change. In Android we have to click on the three-dot menu in the corner upper right within the conversation that we want to report / block and that gives us access to the options and then click on “Plus”.

In this case if we want to report we are interested in the “Report” option on which we are going to click. We will see a notice that asks us if we want to report that sender advising that the last five messages from this contact will be forwarded to WhatsApp and that they will not know anything about it.

If on the contrary and as it happens in iOS, we only use the option “Block” what we do is prevent that sender from sending us messages, but it will not be reported to WhatsApp.

And once blocked and reported We only have to delete those messages from the list so there is no record. To do this, you just have to press and hold the chat you want to delete in iOS and, from the options that appear in the menu, choose “Delete chat”. In the case of Android, we must also leave the unwanted chat pressed and then click on the trash can on the top bar.

Thus we will have erased any trace of the unwanted conversation regardless of the operating system we use, since these actions can also be carried out in the WhatsApp Web or desktop version