Currently in the virtual store you can download endless applications that help you do anything. Discord is one of the most downloaded applications by video game lovers. If you want to know how the Administrator role works on this platform, keep reading this article.

Where in Discord are server permissions set?

Discord is an application that is characterized in grouping people who like video games, in it you can create rooms to chat through text channels or voice channels on a topic of interest.

This application is compared to WhatsApp in instant communications, due to its importance and popularity among regular players. Discord can be used from a mobile to a PC to participate in the most popular games.

To configure server permissions, you must open the application and choose the server to which you want to make the changes. When you press it, a pop-up window appears with several options, among these are the server settings.

Is there a way to be Admin without anyone noticing?

In this application you can do many things that some users do not know, such as making video calls between a group of users. Also, you can get a invisible name that allows you to hide your identity and still navigate through the different servers, without anyone knowing that it is you.

Now when you have the administrator role you cannot hide it to the rest of the members of a server. The administrator has the responsibility of creating and managing the users that belong to a room, it is also his duty to maintain the security and privacy of the server.

The administrator is the one who will designate the roles of the other members of a server and each user can have more than one role. The creator of a server does not have to be exactly the administrator, but can assign to another.

How to modify the permissions of a single channel to someone?

In a room or server the administrator can create or assign roles to members that belong to her. Another ability that is granted within the application is to modify the permissions of the channels. These channels can be text or voice and can be at the hand of any user of the application or only for those that are grouped in the server.

These permissions are what determine the limits that the server has to maintain order Within the group. When an administrator or the creator of the server assigns a role to a person, they can set the permissions they need to run their role as expected.

Do channel permissions override server permissions?

The answer to this question is yes. To be able to know if a permission is active you just have to check the check mark. When this mark is green it means that the permit has been perfectly granted, however, when the mark is red it means that it is not active.

When you are the creator of a servedr You also have the authority to allow or deny the permissions that everyone can have on a particular channel. On the other hand, permits can also be classified according to a category or topic, this will depend on the needs of the group.

Permission categories can be modified to suit the characteristics of the group. In application there are two categories that are predetermined, they are synchronized and not synchronized.

What does an Admin have access to?

As we mentioned earlier, it has many administrative tasks, ranging from creating and assigning roles to managing permissions on servers and channels. Among its functions is allow or deny text channels, voice, emojis, nicknames, kick or ban a member and manage roles and channels.

For example, an administrator can allow all users in a room to create invitation links to share it with your friends. In case this permission does not have the green check mark, the server members will not have access to these links.

How can you ban someone without being an Admin?

When there is an annoying user on the server, you can ban him to limit or block his actions. You can do this by opening your Discord account and choosing the server where that user is located. Place yourself in the chat avatar and press the right mouse button on the name of the user you want to block.

The application will give you several options that can justify blocking the userYou just have to choose one and set the time that the activity of that member will be limited. If over time you regret the ban, you can reverse this action and release the user from the block.