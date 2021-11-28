Being viral in the health sector has taken on great importance for a couple of years, since, with technological evolution, what happened in 2019 with the Covid virus and the trend for new generations to stay so long near devices mobile phones, has made the medical industry begin to think about strategies that generate a greater influence on the target audience, since, without a doubt, the user is the axis of the entire process.

Today the health sector has endless challenges, not only because of the number of races against time they have had to do in the last year due to the global pandemic, but also that of promoting disease prevention through digital platforms, whether through social networks, web pages or specialized content sites. This is why medical centers, hospitals and clinics have the great task of humanizing digital processes with patients.

This process of humanization has been built, since quality care continues to be offered, but through a screen, where the doctor or health professional is in charge of always giving a smile, listening carefully and making the patient feel user as satisfied as possible. It is a process that will continue to improve over time, so doctors and health centers have an additional task that is to go viral.

Being viral means having a much higher number of people looking at the content that is produced, sharing and talking about it, that is, it is promoting the brand, your own name or some specific treatment through social networks or web pages , where you will have contact with millions of people, will attract new customers, therefore, sales will increase and you will be able to make yourself known in a fast, easy and low-cost way.

To be viral only requires: