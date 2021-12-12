The only way to enjoy real music is from the online platform Spotify. The best thing about Spotify is that each of the discographies of the singers that are in there, they are complete. That is, not even a song or album that the singer has released is missing.

It’s all thanks to the fact that Spotify has direct contact with the publisher from the singer and the same one happens to him each one of the songs of that singer. Now, in light of this, there are many who choose to join the Spotify beta program. In short, we will show you what are the benefits of being part of the Spotify beta, how to sign up for this version and how to quit.

What are the benefits of signing up for the Spotify beta?

The best thing about signing up for the beta version of Spotify is that you will enjoy the new functions that the app will have, before everyone else. The beta version of the applications is made available for some users to use so that they can check if the app has any flaws.

Once they have made sure that the app does not have any type of errors, they will proceed to release that version officially to the public. In short, the benefit of the beta plan is that you will enjoy the new updates in advance.

It should be noted that Spotify is increasingly innovating both in terms of content and functions. Recently, a feature was added to the application that allows you to play Spotify music from Discord. Thanks to this feature, can share your music with the people you chat with.

How to sign up for the beta version that Spotify has?

Truth be told, the benefits you get using the beta version of Spotify They are not so numerous, but their beginning is very prominent. If you have already decided to use the beta version of Spotify pay attention to the following instructions, as you will see how to install it.

From an iOS device

On iOS system devices, the Spotify app can be downloaded from the app store. From there, you can also update it when new versions are available. However, in the same app store is where you go to Spotify beta version. Look how:

Start your cell phone Press the App Store Go straight to the magnifying glass icon In the search engine, put the word ‘Beta Testers Spotify’ Press the result of the page that comes out after the search Being within the aforementioned result, look for an option that says ‘Become a Tester’ When you find it, press that option and everything will be ready

It will immediately begin download the beta version of Spotify. In a few moments you will have a close-up of the new app versions. This beta version of Spotify will not replace the current version of Spotify that you have, but will be installed on top of the version you have on your mobile.

Notably Spotify controls let you enjoy better music. This is only possible if you improve the Spotify recommendations.

For Android users

Talking about Android mobile users, they download the Spotify app from the Play Store. It is also from that place, where you will find the beta edition of Spotify:

Start your mobile Search the Play Store Open it when you find it Click the icon with your profile picture Select the option ‘My games and apps’ Then locate the Spotify app Select it, press where it says ‘Update to Beta’ or where it says ‘Update’ and everything will be ready

In the case of Android cell phones, the same thing happens with iPhone phones. The beta version of the application is installed on top of the latest version of the app. So, if you ever want to abandon that edition of the app, you just have to pay attention to the next sub topic.

How to properly quit the beta version of Spotify?

The beta version of Spotify can sometimes have problems, as it is the version of an app that is still being designed. Now, if this makes you unable to enjoy music, it would be best to abandon that version:

Enter the app Store or the Play Store (This will vary depending on your mobile system) Go to ‘My games and apps’ Search for the ‘Spotify’ app Select it Finally, press the option ‘Exit the program’ and

To the leave beta edition, you will be able to re-enjoy all the songs you have saved, the playlists and many other things.

What is the difference between a beta version and the Alpha version of Spotify?

There is a mere difference between these two versions. On the one hand, the beta version of Spotify has brief samples of the new features that will be applied when the Alpha version was released. Instead, the Alpha version of Spotify shows you all the functions of the beta version in all its splendor and without errors.

However, everything is possible and for some reason perhaps the ‘Alpha Spotify’ version will may present errors. If that happens, you can contact him Spotify support.