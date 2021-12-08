“I just got back from an amazing photography trip. The place I visited is quite popular, there were a lot of photographers making images that are going to be very similar to the ones I did. This made me think about the importance of being original in photography, and especially, how to be original.” So it begins a very interesting reflection that we can see in the following video (which is in English but has subtitles in perfect Spanish):

As you have seen, and the protagonist has in his own blog, the answer is very simple and complicated at the same time: “To be original you have to stop trying to be. Don’t overthink it. ”

“Don’t chase trends, don’t go to popular places just because they’re popular -keep going- But don’t turn into the opposite, either, someone who avoids these sites just to be different, because those types of photographers have also fallen into the trap. They still compare themselves to others, attributing meaning to their work based on what others do or do not do“.

The photographer believes that “We should only be concerned with staying true to ourselves, photographing what means something to us, creating the images we enjoy looking at. If that means going to Yosemite, so be it. But don’t limit your photography to those trips, take photos every day no matter where you are and what you are doing, even if there doesn’t seem to be anything to shoot. There is, there always is“.

Finally, he advises to take advantage of “that which makes you unique and creates images every day. In the long term, that is what will make your work original, unique and true to yourself.“. In case you are wondering, the author is called Adrian, although it uses the name AOWS, it is half Spanish and half North American (which explains the subtitles in Spanish), and currently works between the US and Europe without a permanent home and dedicating itself to black and white photography in black and white format. analog and digital.





The fact is that we saw this video on FStoppers and, of course, it caught our attention. And it is that, certainly, the issue of originality in photography is topical for a few years now, especially due to the popularity of social networks like Instagram where we can find thousands of practically the same photos.

Surely, when going to some very popular site, you have ever wondered how to take original photos of the site. The truth is that, as AOWS says, I think it is very difficult to achieve when we talk about very, very popular sites as can be the city of New York seen in the cover image.

However, from my perspective as a non-professional photographer, I think there is nothing wrong with taking typical photos, especially when you are learning. For example, I remember that when I saw the result of the shot that you have below, which I did in the summer of 2004 (by the way with negative film and using a tobacco-colored gradient filter on the lens) I felt very proud to have obtained a photo It looked a lot like one that I loved from a photography book.

Obviously the image is very topical, what we usually call “postcard”, but I find it very interesting go through it and then look for a different look. In fact, even today when I visit a popular place I usually take the typical photo and, from there, try to find something more original, although without obsessing over the clear result.

Another thing is that we talk about professional photography, an area in which originality is sure to become more important. For this reason, more than ever, we invite you to share your opinion about it … how important do you give to originality in your photos? Do youwhat do you think is the way to achieve it?