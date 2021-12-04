Remember that, if you give to restore data, all those that have been saved in your console will be deleted without you being able to do anything to avoid it, not even if you give to cancel the operation. So be careful when you want to delete data or restore to avoid losing something important. This creates the need to make backup copies, better if you keep a previous one on another pendrive for safety.

If you are going to make one on your console, make sure you have time for it, since you should not turn it off while the data is being copied or restored since this could cause loss or corruption of these. In addition, the console or external storage device that you are using at the time may be damaged. It is not the most common, and you may say it has never happened to you, but it can happen.

As a precaution, and so that you do not fear losing your game data at any time, it is advisable to make a backup copy of the data on your PlayStation 5 on a pendrive, external hard drive or any other device. external storage.

If you’ve never logged into PlayStation Network (PSN), you can only restore the data saved on the console where the copy was made, so if you want to do it on another console, you will have to be logged into the previous one at some point. If you haven’t, do it.

What data is saved

The data that can be included in the backup you make will be what you have save, games and apps, screenshots, video clips and settings. All the data that you save in your console will be included in it, except the trophies. Also, games and apps saved on the M.2 SSD storage are not included in it.

To update the game state before proceeding to do it, knowing that the trophies are not included in it, you have to go to Trophies, options and Synchronize with PlayStation Network.

If you want to store the data to retrieve it later without resetting the console, you must store it in a different space. You have to keep in mind that if you restore the data from this backup, the console is reset and all those that have been previously saved are deleted.

How to do it

To copy the data to a hard drive or pendrive, the first thing you have to do is connect the USB drive to your console. Later, you must go to the home screen and go to Settings and System. You will have to give to System software, Backup & Restore and create PS5 backup. If you have several USB drives connected at the moment, you will have to choose the one where you want the copy to appear.

Done this, you will select the data of which you want to make your copy and give to next. You will see its name and file size, with the possibility of adding a description if you wish. Now you just have to click Create backup and the console will restart to start with it.

When the screen indicates that it has finished, the console restarts and you have to click OK. It will restart again. It would already be done. You can check it on the USB drive you made it on.

Restore data

With the copy that you have made, or make later, you can restore your PS5 anytime. Of course, if your intention is to change to a new console, you should know that the current version of the system has to be the same or later than the console in which the copy was made for it to work. Remember that if you want to recover data from a previous console to a new one, you should have logged into PSN first, otherwise it will not be possible. Also keep in mind that if you start the process, it cannot be canceled nor can you recover the data prior to the restoration.

The first thing you have to do is connect the pendrive or hard drive to your console. Then you have to go to Settings, System, System Software, Backup and Restore and then you have to restore PS5. Select the Unit from which you want to obtain the information and data that interest you. Give to Restore and then Yes. Once you have done this, your PlayStation will reboot and the restore will begin. When finished it will restart again.

When you return to the home screen, that will be it. If you had enabled the console sharing and online gaming, you will need to reconfigure this option to access your subscriptions and content. You can only use this option in a console, and if you activate it in a new one it will be deactivated in the previous one.

Automatic copies

With automatic copies, you will have the latest data both on your console and in the cloud storage service. If you are a PlayStation Plus user, you may not worry about making backup copies of your data on an external hard drive or pendrive because these can be done automatically, however, as a precaution it is good to have a backup copy whether you have a subscription to this service as if not. Although the most common thing is that nothing happens, something may happen that makes you lose your data, so, even if in your case you have the option of automatic copies, it would not hurt to do some manual.

You can easily use the automatic copies with the company’s cloud storage service, although we already anticipate that for this you have to have a subscription in Playstation plus active. You can buy one monthly, quarterly or annually to enjoy all the advantages of this service, among which this option is included. Once you have it, we will tell you what this service consists of and how you can synchronize it.

PlayStation Plus cloud storage

PlayStation 5 cloud storage is a service through which you can save and download data from your console to free up storage space on it. It is the space that you can use to copy the data that you have saved so that you can later download it to your console if you wish. You can load them on another PS4 or PS5 console if you wish, something very practical for example if you have a PS4 and want to go to the new Sony console without losing your games.

In this service, which you can only access if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you have a save file limit of 1000 and the capacity to store up to 100 GB of data saved on your PS5 (and 100 GB on your PS4). This is usually more than enough for most users.

Synchronize data automatically

If you want sync up your data saved with the cloud storage automatically because it is more practical for you, you can configure it to do so when you put your console in sleep mode or when you close a game. It may seem like many steps, but in reality you will complete the process in a very short time and you will already have your copies synchronized both on your console and in the cloud.

To do so, you have to follow these Steps:

Go to Settings

Access System

Select Power saving settings

Tap on Set functions available in sleep mode

Select Stay connected to the Internet

Go back to settings

Select Games / applications and saved data

Go to saved data (PS5)

Go to Synchronize saved data

Select Synchronize automatically saved data

If you want to do this with the games of a PS4 you must go to Saved Data (PS4) and click Automatic Load

You can manage them later by going to the game options and giving Upload download saved data. The most recent ones will be downloaded or uploaded. The PS4 games You will have to download them manually to your console storage, even if they are automatically uploaded to cloud storage. With PS5 games, these will be synced with the latest data.