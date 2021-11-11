Data backup has always been very important to anyone. It is very important that you find a way to store all that data that you know you will not be able to find again anywhere. The WhatsApp application is one of the many that tea allows you to create backups that are saved in your cloud.

When WhatsApp chats are uploaded to the cloud, they are fully secured and there are no risks of being erased. There are several ways to create backups within WhatsApp. One of the best options to choose is the use of a backup which is the normal backup.

Next, we will show you how create a backup in WhatsApp, where these backup copies are saved and how to restore the WhatsApp app.

Where is the WhatsApp backup data stored?

Each of the WhatsApp backups is stored in a specific place. You need to know what this place is, in this way you can know how to restore a backup specifically when you need a certain type of data.

For iOS or Android devices

The place where these backup copies are kept is the Google Drive. Google Drive is one of the Google extensions. This extension allows you upload any type of data to a server with a certain amount of space just for you. In these backups all the data of the chats with any of your contacts and the data of the chats of the groups that you created are stored.

This type of backup will be saved In the place where you prefer the most and when you want to uninstall WhatsApp and reinstall it, you can use that copy.

How often is it recommended to make a backup of your data on WhatsApp?

For the creation of backup copies for WhatsApp there is no specific time recommended to back up. This is because it all depends in part on how you use WhatsApp. For example, if you use WhatsApp many times and they always send you messages, you will have to make a copy more frequently.

Now, if you are one of those who use WhatsApp little, you can make a backup every month, in this way you will not put your important chats at risk. But if you are the type of person who receives many messages, it is recommended that you make a backup every week or every two weeks.

In case you want upload a WhatsApp backup for certain photos, you should choose to upload them to the Google Photos cloud. Once the photo is inside the Google Photos cloud, each of your photos will be secured, and whenever you want you can send images from Google Photos to WhatsApp.

What is the way to make a backup and restore in this App?

We have already explained where the backup copies of the WhatsApp application are stored and how often a backup must be made within WhatsApp. Now, you need to know how to make a copy of this kind and also how it is restored to the device once it has been uploaded.

From a cell phone with iOS or Android

To make a WhatsApp backup On your Android device or with an iOS system, it is important that you follow the steps that we will give you below to the letter:

Enter the WhatsApp application of your device, look for the icon of the 3 points which will show you extra options of the application.

Look for the ‘Settings’ section, tap on it and then look for an option called ‘Chats’.

Inside ‘Chats’ look for an option called ‘Backups’ and when entering there press ‘Save’.

With this, the backup your WhatsApp account It will start uploading immediately, as long as you have everything configured to Google Drive. In case you did not know, within the Google Drive you can make adjustments so that the backups are saved by themselves every certain amount of time.

Once you have backed up everything, you can uninstall WhatsApp to free up unnecessary space and go to install a newer version from the Play Store or the App Store. By doing this you will solve the problems that the application has, such as that it does not play the videos and you will delete data copied by the app.

Restore from the cloud or locally

The restoration of the backups it is much simpler and they are not difficult to download. You just have to take into account all these steps:

Uninstall the WhatsApp application.

Enter the application to perform the different account verification steps.

When entering your account, look for the restore option and all the data saved in your Google Drive account will be moved to the application.

When resetting WhatsApp backup, you will have each one of the things that you previously maintained, everything will be exactly the same as before.