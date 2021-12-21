How to avoid topics you don't want to see on TikTok

TikTok announced a new feature for “For You” that allows you to choose topics that you do not want to see in the feed. We tell you how it works.

Previously, TikTok has shared how its algorithm works, which suggests videos based on the activity patterns of users within the application, but admits that it is not always wise and you can display topics that you are not interested in and users would like to avoid.

DO NOT STOP READING: How to use FaceTime without iPhone Include all your friends!

Thus, TikTok got down to work to develop a tool that will allow you to select the topics you want to avoid. The platform also considers the types of videos that could be harmful for teens with themes of diet or fitness, sadness, breakups, among others.

TikTok developed the new feature in “For you” so that people can run the algorithm themselves. They will be able to use this feature to choose words or hashtags associated with content that they don’t want to see in their “For You” feed.

TikTok said the new feature for “For you” is in the testing phase. and that it might take time to implement the function generally in the application. Meanwhile, you can use the existing tool to tell the algorithm what you don’t want to see, for this you must mark the videos tapping the “I’m not interested” option.

“We will continue to study how we can ensure that our system is making a variety of recommendations,” said TitkTok and the new function for “For you”, will soon allow you to choose by topic the content you want to avoid in the feed.