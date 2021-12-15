Everything goes so fast on the internet that spoilers fly everywhere even before a premiere. A comment on Twitter, an image on Instagram, a meme on Reddit … And if we talk about cinema, even the production companies themselves they bombard us with teasers, shooting images, posters, scene previews, fan theories… It’s hard to watch a movie without knowing anything beforehand. And that is so with any major release. It is the case of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the umpteenth story of Marvel’s arachnid superhero taken to the cinema, which promises action in abundance and stellar appearances of heart attack. But is it possible to avoid spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home?

If you don’t want any surprises from this or other movies or series to be unraveled, you have several solutions at your fingertips. You do not have to disconnect from the internet for days or stop entering your favorite social networks.

If you are a regular on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, you can configure word and topic locks. This way you can avoid spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home or another hit title before you see it.

How to avoid ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoilers on Instagram

Let’s start with Instagram, one of the social networks where spoilers are most abundant. The good news is that this platform has options to avoid spoilers and safeguard you from possible spoils such as surprise appearances or other controversial scenes that may occur in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

If you go to Instagram and enter your profile, you can access Setting. Once inside, we access Privacy. There you will find Hidden words or Filtered words. We are interested in the section Custom words and phrases, so we will activate Hide comments within that section and we will enter Manage list.

In that list you can add words, phrases, emojis, tags … Whatever you want. In this case, try the title of the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the character, Spider-man, and from there, whatever you want. Actors, characters, etc.

This Instagram filter to avoid spoilers is not infallible but it will be very useful. In any case, try to be careful when accessing this social network.

Now it’s Facebook, a social network where spoilers also proliferate. Messages, images, videos, tags… However, there is no official way to block sensitive content before you see it. If you’re not careful you will eat several spoilers looking at your Facebook wall. Let’s fix it.

If you enter Facebook from your computer, Social fixer It will help you block, silence or hide everything you want. For example, avoid spoilers like those that abound everywhere on Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is an extension for Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Edge and others. It also has a User Script to install it through apps like Greasemonkey.

Social fixer Block ads from blocked topics, the most recent posts, news about games, apps and authors, notifications from your friends, etc. Through filters, you can avoid spoilers indicating the words and phrases to hide.

If you are an Android user, an app that you will love to avoid spoilers is Spoilers Blocker. Their job is to block specific words and topics on social media. Besides Facebook, it also works with Twitter or Instagram. You can choose the apps to protect and the themes to block.

Avoid spoilers on YouTube

In the case of a film, on YouTube there are countless videos about Spider-Man: No Way Home. From simple previews and official trailers to fan theories, edited images of previous titles and all sorts of creations that may or may not spoil the movie for you.

How to avoid spoilers on YouTube? In principle, you should not watch videos of Spider-Man: No Way Home if you have not previously seen them. YouTube recommends content according to what you have seen before. But just in case let’s avoid certain topics.

If you come across a video of Spider-Man: No Way Home and you don’t want to watch related videos to avoid spoilers, you can do it by selecting the option I’m not interested what you will find in the menu Plus of that video or playlist. Also check your list of favorite videos or videos marked with I like it. If there is any of Spider-Man: No Way HomeYou will surely come across more content and a possible spoiler.

Twitter also takes the prize for the social network promoting spoilers. It is unavoidable. Sharing spoilers is very juicy, and if you access your timeline from Twitter, sooner or later you will see comments, images or videos related to Spider-Man: No Way Home. But avoiding spoilers on Twitter is relatively easy. The system is similar to that of Instagram.

From Twitter, in its application or web version, we enter Notifications> Settings> Filters. We will go straight to Silenced words. There we will add words, phrases, tags, users, emojis … Anything that gives rise to a spoiler of Spider-Man: No Way Home. We save and go.

As I mentioned in the Instagram section. These filters are very useful but not foolproof. This means that it is possible, but not likely, that a Spider-Man spoiler will appear. Hence you must also have some caution for your part.

Avoid spoilers while browsing the internet

We have silenced spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. But you may browse other pages and websites. And, even if you don’t want it, at some point a spoiler will fall on you. Let’s avoid it with a browser extension.

One of them is Spoiler Block, available for Google Chrome and derivatives, such as Brave, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, etc. Its function is to block words and phrases crossing them black. Its advantage is that it works on any web page you open, including the aforementioned social networks.

Another is BlockSite. It serves many things, such as blocking links, limiting internet usage time, blocking adult content, etc. In what interests us, you can configure topics to block both in the URL of a website and in its content.