How to avoid playing trailers on Netflix

Don't you want to see series and movie trailers on Netflix? Here we tell you how.

The previews of the series and movies in Netflix you have a very clear objective: catch you to see that content. And in many ways they fulfill their mission, because with the trailer you already know what it is about and you can decide to consume that content or not. But nevertheless, many users have complained of this feature of the streaming service.

The reasons are several, but the first is that the trailers of the series and movies on Netflix get in the way while you browse by the platform, either by the image or the sound. Another reason why users do not want to see the trailers is because basically they already told you the whole movie or the series, ruining the wow factor.

Finally, many users just don’t agree with autoplay of the trailers because they did not choose or authorize it. Thus, Netflix added an option so you can turn off autoplay on all devices.

To disable automatic playback of Netflix series and movie trailers on all your devices, just follow these simple steps:

1. On your computer, go to Netflix and click on your profile icon, then click on “Account”

2. Give click on the “Profile and Parental Controls” arrow and in “playback settings” give click “Change”

3. Uncheck the box “Trailers are automatically played while you browse (on all devices)” and click “Save”

Clever! You already know how to prevent series and movie trailers from playing on Netflix, so that nothing stops you when sailing or doing a marathon.