Since the current pandemic began, there has been a radical change in the lives of millions of people. To avoid contagion of Covid-19, companies and schools adopted a remote model but that cannot be followed in all sectors. Within the medical field, work has never stopped because it is essential and because there are always patients who need the support of a doctor.

More and more doctors offer internet consultations And it is a trend that will continue to rise during the following years. Although regardless of the direction of the health emergency, face-to-face care will always be necessary. There are diseases in which a detailed review of the patient is mandatory or simply because not everyone has internet at home.

Therefore, it is necessary that you as a health professional pay attention to your own personal integrity. You should never make the mistake of sacrificing your well-being for patients. Faced with this dilemma, the National Commission of Medical Arbitration (Conamed) drew up a guide to be followed by doctors during their work.

With this in mind, we share the basic tips it contains to avoid contagion of Covid-19 within the medical office. Try to follow all the instructions because they are all to your benefit. Take into account that the activity you do is necessary but implies a high risk. It does not matter if you are from the public or private sector or if you work in pharmacy offices because all the indications are useful.

Wear a mask

You must strictly wear a mask during your entire working day. There are many options available but the main ones recommended for medical personnel are N95, KN95 or FFP2 but without exhalation valve.

There is also the option of using a surgical one but remember to change it after a few hours or when it is wet.

Constant hand washing

You must obligatorily wash your hands thoroughly after treating each patient. With this you not only protect yourself against Covid-19 but also against other infections.

Use of gloves

A recommendation from Conamed is to wear latex or nitrile gloves in the office. It can be a double pair so that at the end of the patient care you remove the external ones and the internal ones are for the transfer of instruments and contaminated material to the disinfection and sterilization area.

Clothing inside the office

Both for protective measures and to make a good impression on the patient, it is recommended to avoid the use of street clothes. The ideal is the use of surgical pajamas in clinical, nursing and laboratory areas.

In addition, the use of a disposable cap and gown for protection against splashes should prevail over surgical pajamas.

A pair of office-only shoes should also be used, complete with disposable shoe covers.