What to look at?

When choosing a kit or another for our home alarm we must look at a series of aspects that They will help us choose what suits us best.

Think if you it is worth installing it yourself. If you do not know anything and you do not have any technological knowledge, perhaps it is an easier option to hire a conventional alarm system instead of doing a home installation.

Another question we must ask ourselves is, do we need it? Do we need a complete alarm kit? It may be that simply with a video surveillance camera or several cameras we have enough to protect our house when we are not there or to see what happens at a specific moment. There are also other tools that are useful such as smart bells that alert us, etc.

This is essential if we have decided buy or mount a home alarm: what accessories it includes, how many sensors, does it have or does not have a control panel, does it or does not have a command that allows us to disarm the alarm, etc. The more complete the kit, the more options it will give us: gas sensors, smoke sensors, window sensors, CO sensors …

Another interesting aspect is whether we should settle for the sensors included in the starter kit or if we can independently buy more sensors, whether they are motion or any other type. This will allow us to improve security once we have become accustomed to using this type of system.

Some of these home alarm systems are compatible with Google Home and Alexa commands In addition to being compatible with official applications that allow us to have control of all alerts or if you can receive push notifications in the application or if you can receive notifications for low battery in the sensors.

Being able to set the alarm even when you are at home is very practical. For example, if you are going to sleep in the bedroom but want to set the alarm in the hall or entrance. The creation of zones is, therefore, something that we must also take into account and that will allow us to have a more useful and complete system.

Alarm systems

In Amazon we find these packs or home alarm systems that allow us to have everything we need for prices starting from 50 euros even if it will depend on the brand or the system that we have to pay more or less for them but there are not few options that will allow us to install them.

Somfy Home Alarm

Somfy is one of the most popular brands on Amazon in terms of technology and this alarm system is priced at approximately 400 euros and includes everything you need to mount the alarm at home. It includes three door and window opening detectors, an interior siren, a motion sensor and two remote controls, although there are also options that allow us to add a surveillance camera to the kit.

Has control from the mobile phone through the Somfy Protect application and we can monitor the status at all times or even activate or deactivate in a specific case. If not, it also includes a “KeyFob” command that allows us to arm or disarm the system when entering or leaving the house without having a code.

It allows you to add up to fifty different door detectors, sensors or controls and allows you to add up to ten cameras in total in the home installation. Is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant or IFTTT.

RING

Amazon’s RING brand it also has its own alarm kit. A security system that is around 250 euros but whose price will depend on the number of sensors that we want to add. A five-piece, ten-piece, or seven-piece kit. The one with ten pieces is around 330 euros and includes: a base station, a keyboard, four touch sensors, three motion sensors, and a range extender. In addition, we find cameras or smart doorbells of the brand.

Ring Allow you to receive mobile notifications when the alarm system is activated or use the app to monitor devices. In addition, we can add new sensors: contact, outdoor sirens …

One of the advantages of this kit is that it is easy to install. It works through the WiFi connection and we simply have to plug in the base station and configure. Plus, it can be linked to devices with built-in Alexa.

PGST Home Security System

More affordable than the previous ones, we find this PGST security system for a price of just over ten euros and it promises to include everything you need. It has a touch control screen, a central module that allows us to manage everything and is available with multilingual support. Among the languages, Spanish. A 4.3-inch IPS color screen to manage the preset numbers or create the different protection zones with the included sensors, for example.

Includes various sensors for doors and windows, a motion sensor, controls with which to arm or disarm the alarm when you get home or leave home … And also a remote control in case of assault when you are inside the house. In addition, a siren that we can place to give the warning.

It is one of the more affordable options From a brand that has several different systems and that also sells the different sensors or controls or tags separately in case you want to add accessories to the initial kit you buy.

Eufy

Eufy by Anker is another of the popular technology brands on Amazon and it also has security systems in its online store. In addition to all kinds of indoor or outdoor video surveillance cameras, it has an intelligent security system for a price of around 180 euros and that includes everything you need to be protected. Like others on this list, Eufy sells independently all accessories: door and window sensors, the security keypad, smart doorbells, indoor or outdoor video cameras …

The kit has five pieces in total and is compatible with cameras, has a simple installation and you do not have to pay month to month but only pay the initial price and control everything from the app. This pack includes the keyboard to enter the PIN to arm or disarm the alarm, two input sensors, a motion sensor, the manual and the HomeBase that you can link to all the devices.