For many, today it is very important to keep their status in social networks very clean and high, especially when it comes to Instagram. That is why it is necessary that sometimes you want hide or delete any post that you have added.

Not so long ago, Instagram added a new feature to its platform. This is called ‘File’ and through it you can save or hide publications and only you can see them. Next we are going to show you how you can use this function in the best way and also how you can take some photos or videos of this section.

What is the function of the new archive option on Instagram?

Instagram recently included a new option to your platform. This consists of the archive of photos and videos that you have published. Previously, when you did not want to have a photo or video on your profile, you had to proceed to delete it, but with the arrival of this new function it is no longer necessary.

With it you will only be able to hide this publication without having to delete it and you will be able to go to the file as many times as you want and see it or you can also finish deleting it.

What happens when you archive a photo on Instagram?

When you decide to archive a photo that you have posted on your Instagram account this is not eliminated, rather it is as if the instagram system proceed to hide it or move it to a section where it is not visible to your followers, only you. So this is the best option you can follow or use instead of deleting a post and losing it forever.

Of course, when you decide to unarchive this publication, you can also do it. That is why pay attention to the following indications that we will be explaining to you.

What is the procedure to archive a photograph from my Instagram account?

If you want to start using this function, first you have to make sure that the Instagram application is updated to the most recent version and this will have to be done through your application store, either the iPhone App Store or the Google Play Store. from Android.

Now, for you to proceed to archive this publication, you will go to your profile by clicking on your photo that is in the lower part of the screen on the right side. From here you will have to find the photo you want to archive and press it, now you will have to touch on the three points in the upper corner of that publication.

Now here you will observe a series of options among which you will find the one that says ‘archive’. From here on, the photo will no longer be displayed on your profile and will be saved in the publications archive.

How can I access my archived Instagram photos?

If after a while of having archived some publications you are curious or want to go see these photos that are archived, you have to enter your profile. Then you will have to press on the three points that are on the right side of the screen. There you will see the archive option, when you press it you will enter the section where each and every one of the photos you have archived is stored.

How can I take a photo from the Instagram archive?

In the same way, to unarchive the photo that you activated on your Instagram you have to go to your profile and press the three corner points. Here you will enter the file, you will press the photo you want to unarchive and in the upper corner it will have three points, there you will click on the unarchive button. In this way, the publication will be outside this section.

What happens to the photos we take from the archive on Instagram?

Clearly, if you are looking for a way to unarchive a photo or video on your Instagram, you want to know what happens after doing this action. After having deactivated a publication, Instagram asks you if you want to delete the photo from the file or show it again on your profile. So that you you are the one who decides what will happen with that photo. The most reliable thing is that you click on show in the profile, so your friends can start again to see this photo and enjoy it.