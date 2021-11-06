If you have an account on the social network Instagram, you can do a variety of things in them. One of these things is to make it appear reflected in your profile when it is your birthday anniversary, so you can celebrate one more year of life with your users without having to tell them one by one about the important event. In the following article, we will tell you how to announce your birthday on Instagram, you can do it with the application, just like on the website.

Today, the Instagram app allows your users to do mention in their profile of the date they were bornYou can do this from the application or even through the website.

From the app

Enter the application. Now go to the icon that will introduce you to your profile. This icon is in the lower right part of your screen, represented with your profile picture on the social network. You should now look for the option to Edit Profile. Here you will enter a list where you can modify your name, biography, user, among others. You must enter in the Biography option. Here you will be able to fill in the format that enables you to indicate the date of your birth.

With the website

Enter the Instagram page in your browser. Search and enter your profile. Now you must go to Edit Profile, this is where your username is. By entering these options, you can Edit everything related to your profile. Click on Biography to modify your date of birth. Enter all corresponding data to appear when you were born on your Instagram profile.

What is the way in which you can put a countdown to your birthday on Instagram?

The Instagram countdown is a sticker that has been created to count the days, hours, minutes or the time remaining for an important event. This way of informing your followers of the moment of your significant date can be used on Instagram as well as on Facebook. To access this option, you need to add new content to your story, be it a photo or video, and this story may have music included.

This sticker will be represented by a clock, from which you can choose its color, shape and, most importantly, the date of the event. In this case it would be your birthdayTo access this option, you just have to follow the following steps:

Enter the Instagram application. Go to the option create a story. Now, go to the gallery to choose your photo or video, or make the story instantly with the Instagram camera. When you have your item on the screen, go to Create. You must look for the countdown sticker. Now, choose the date, which clock you want and its color. Indicate where you want it to appear on the screen and that’s it, post the story in your account from Instagram.

How to put an Instagram story with your birthday with a self-congratulation?

If you want your users they find out about your birthday anniversarySince you have seen that placing the date of birth on your profile is not enough or you do not want to perform this action, you can congratulate yourself in the Instagram story, do it in the following ways:

Use stickers

The implementation of stickers is a very good way to convey ideas, nowadays you can even create your own emoticon. You can use one of the elements of the sticker bar to announce your birthday or congratulate yourself, to do so, do it as follows:

Enter the application. When creating new content for the story, tap Create. Here you have a variety of stickers to position in your content. Select the ones you think are convenient. And now you can place it in your photo or video as you wish. You have the option to add some sentiment, music or a type of lyrics to your publication.

Quote a post

Create new content where you place a caption of gratitude to life, to you or to your relatives who have made you the person you are. You must feel identified with this publication. In this post, your followers will be able to congratulate you through comments. In addition, in the same way that you can add the time to your Instagram story, you can add the exact time when you are making the post that quotes your birthday event.