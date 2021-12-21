To be able to approach this in the case of Bluetooth we are going to need a additional device. In this way we can connect those headphones that we mentioned before, from another room without problems. It is something that we may need in our home or office.

Amplify the signal at home

We can buy devices that are designed to extend Bluetooth coverage. For example, if we need to broadcast sound or video to a device that is further away and the coverage does not reach well, we will be able to gain distance and avoid those limitations.

1Mii B03

The first of the devices that we can use to improve Bluetooth coverage at home is 1Mii B03. Its aim is to allow us to connect two compatible devices and output video or audio without worrying so much about distance. It works both to emit and to receive a signal.

Let’s say, for example, that we have a television with bluetooth and we want to listen to it with headphones. We see that the distance is too great and the signal does not arrive correctly. What this 1Mii B03 does is amplify that Bluetooth coverage and allow us to connect from a greater range.

This device has two antennas that are capable of amplifying the signal up to 70 meters. Without a doubt it is a considerable distance, since the normal thing is that it serves us for the whole home and to be able to connect devices without problems. It could be similar to what we would have with Wi-Fi.

1Mii B06

Another option that we can find is that of 1Mii B06. Its operation is similar, but it does not have the same scope. However, it can be more than enough for those who do not need a large amplitude. It also offers dual connection, as in the previous device.

In this case it covers a distance of up to 50 meters. It has Class 1 Bluetooth technology and indoors it reaches up to 30 meters, depending on the circumstances of the home and the obstacles that may exist. It is ideal for connecting audio devices that need better coverage.

1Mii ML200 Receiver

We can also find this devices 1Mii ML200. It is a Bluetooth receiver that also allows you to amplify the distance indoors between 20 and 30 meters. It allows to receive audio from the mobile or computer and be able to reproduce it on another device that we have at home.

It is an interesting device to be able avoid trouble with Bluetooth when outputting audio. We can take advantage of it to use in a team that connects through this technology and does not have a long range.

Ozvavzk MO-BT

One more device that we want to show is this Ozvavzk MO-BT. It is a Bluetooth receiver that has a battery of up to 8 hours and allows the signal to be carried up to a range of 10 meters. Although the distance is less than the previous teams that we have seen, it is still another alternative.

If for example we want to send audio to a home device, this team can be interesting. It barely weighs 100 grams and we can easily transport it from one place to another to use it anywhere we need it.

In short, these are some devices that we can buy to improve Bluetooth coverage at home. Although all of them will expand the distance at which we can send or receive audio or video, they will not work miracles either. Everything will depend on the circumstances.

Tips to improve coverage

We also want to give some tips to improve Bluetooth coverage in general. Even without acquiring a device like the ones we have seen, we can make a headset work better or a mouse can connect without problems.

Avoid interference

The first tip is to avoid other devices that may interfere with the signal and that, being close, could affect the connection. If, for example, we are going to connect headphones to a computer, it is essential not to have other devices nearby that also connect via Bluetooth and that may be interfering.

Basically the same thing happens as when we connect a Wi-Fi router near a microwave. We may experience interference that affects the connection. In this case the same would happen and the devices would interfere with each other.

Of course it is important to keep the updated devices to the latest version. This will help us to fix certain problems that may arise and reduce the risk of security flaws appearing as well.

By this we mean updating the drivers of Bluetooth receivers, for example, but also of the equipment itself, such as a computer or a mobile phone. We must always have the latest available versions installed on the system.

Choose a superior technology

Bluetooth technology is not always the same. We can see different versions, such as Bluetooth 4.0, 5.0, 5.1 … It is important that we choose a device that has the latest version of the moment. This will provide us with greater stability and also that the range to which it can be connected is greater.

For this we will have to see the specifications of each device and also that they are compatible with each other. For example, do not buy 5.1 headphones if the transmitter, such as the computer, only supports 4.0. In this case we would not take advantage of technology.