Protecting your eyes from strong light is something that will help you keep your eyes intact in the future. Computer screens display a large amount of light so that content can be seen clearly. During the day you can use the monitor’s brightness to 100%, but at night you need to reduce the amount of brightness.

With the Windows 10 system designed by the Microsoft company, you can calibrate the brightness of your computer. In short, we will show how to calibrate the brightness on a computer running Windows 10, what programs can be used to calibrate the brightness, how fix brightness adjustment problem and a few more things.

How to modify screen brightness in Windows 10?

The brilliance of Windows 10 computers can be adjusted without the need to download a program to help with the work. There are at least two ways to adjust the brightness on computers with an operating system. The first way is using the keyboard:

Look at your computer keyboard for a button on the keyboard that says ‘FN’ When you find it, press it Along with that key, press the ‘F7’ key at the top of the keyboard to lower the brightness of the monitor If you see that the brightness of your screen is very low, combine the ‘FN’ key with the ‘F8’ key that is at the top of the keyboard to increase the brightness

This is the easiest way to adjust the brightness on a computer that has a Windows 10 operating system. The other way to adjust the brightness is from the load percentage icon:

Slide the mouse to the taskbar There in the taskbar you will look for an icon in the shape of a battery When I find it, press it In the options that will be displayed there choose the one that says ‘Adjust brightness’ Once you click on that option, a control panel window will open Right at the bottom of that window you will see that it says ‘Adjust brightness’ You would only have to move the bar that is there, to increase or decrease the brightness

If you move the bar to the left, the brightness will increase. But if you push that bar to the right you will see how the brightness of your screen decreases. Apart from adjusting the brightness of your screen, you can calibrate the colors of the monitor. In this way the content that is displayed on it will look better.

What free softwares allow to raise and lower the brightness of the screen?

The two easiest ways to adjust screen brightness on your computer running Windows 10. Now you need to know which programs compatible with Windows 10 are downloaded to adjust the brightness of your computer screen.

Gammy

Gammy is a program compatible with Windows 8.1 and also Windows 10. Such a program not only helps you to calibrate the brightness of your monitor, but it also helps you to adjust color temperature and the brightness range. When this program is used properly, the content on the screens is displayed in high definition.

This can be verified by observing an image in high resolution or also by opening a video that has a dimension of 1080 pixels. It should be noted that for protect your personal files In Windows 10, you should activate the screen lock.

iBrightness Tray

With iBrightness Tray you will know the current level of brightness of your screen and if you wish, you will have the facility to increase or reduce it according to your needs. It is very easy to use.

Brightness Slider

Brightness Slider is another of the programs that help you calibrate the brightness of your monitor. You can get easily download from Microsoft website. However, what makes this program special is the ease with which the brightness can be raised or lowered. From the Windows task bar you can access the switch that increases or decreases the brightness.

What solutions are there when the brightness cannot be adjusted?

On some computers that have Windows operating system 10 the screen brightness cannot be turned up. However, with the help of programs like the ones mentioned above, you can reduce the brightness, but if you want to increase it, you cannot. In such cases, you have to try two things:

The most common reason why you cannot turn up the screen brightness in Windows 10 it is because of the video driver. If your computer’s video driver is very old, it is normal that you cannot adjust the screen brightness. To solve this problem, follow the next process:

Press the Windows key

In the box that will appear you will locate yourself in the search bar

And you will place the sentence ‘Device Manager’

In the results, click on the one that says the same thing you entered in the search

Within the new window that will be displayed, display the section ‘Sound and video controllers’

Then find your computer’s video driver

Then, right click on it and enter its properties

Go to the ‘Driver’ section to choose the option ‘Update driver’

Configure from color calibration

Another thing you can do to increase or decrease the brightness of the screen is to enter the in color calibration.