Instagram has added voice effects and the function of text-to-speech to Reels, the tool with which it seeks to compete with TikTok. These two new features that come to Reels, are already well known by users of TikTok, a platform where they have been available for some time.

Robotic voiceovers used as video narration have become very popular on TikTok, as well as being a widely used accessibility feature, allowing people who are blind or partially sighted to hear what text is saying on the screen.

How to add text-to-speech in Reels

To use text-to-speech in ReelsYou just have to go to Instagram and go to the Reels section; then, record a video or upload one from your gallery and add the text you want, with the writing tool; after, touch the text bubble to access the three-dot menu, there select “text to speech” or “text to speech“, and choose the voice of your preference; finally, post the Reel as usual.

How to Add Voice Effects in Reels

Voice effects allow you to modify the audio, including a voiceover, after recording a Reel. To add voice effects to a Reel, tap the music note icon to open the audio mixer; select “effects” and choose the voice effect you prefer. Options include “helium”, “giant” and “robot”. Done, now you can publish your Reel normally.

Instagram launched Reels in August 2020, with the aim of making them a direct competitor to the popular TikTok., and it seems that they are taking it very seriously.

In addition to these kinds of new features, Instagram launched a bonus program for creators in July, as part of the plan of the parent company Meta to pay one billion dollars to creators by 2022; what’s more, has offered creators with a high following the chance to win up to $ 35,000 in bonuses for creating successful reels.

Meanwhile, TikTok has developed its feature of text-to-speech with voices of popular characters, and this Friday announced the inclusion of characters from Disney and its franchises, such as Stitch, Chewbacca, Rocket Raccoon, a Stormtrooper and C3P0.