We show you how you can find out the weather information for any city.

The iOS App Store offers us an immense barbarity of weather information applications so that users can know at the moment what the weather will be in our city. But the truth is that the best option is the application itself Weather which is installed by default on iPhone. Not because it is the best – which is something quite difficult to decide, since various factors come into play, such as the taste of each user – but because it is the one that is best involved in the Apple ecosystem.

The company of the bitten apple logo has incorporated quite a few new features in the Weather application with the new iOS 15 update. Apple’s meteorology application has renewed its design, has included new animations, the inclusion of interactive maps, weather notifications and much plus.

If you are not familiar with the application or want to know how things work now with the latest update of iOS 15 in Time, we recommend you pay attention to today’s tutorial in which we teach you how to add and remove cities in the weather information app on your iPhone.

How to add a city in the iOS Weather app

This short guide will teach you to include all the cities you want in the Weather application in order to instantly know all the weather information about them.

Follow these steps to add new locations to the Weather app:

1. Open the Weather app on your iPhone.

2. Press the button for the list icon in the lower right corner.

3. Then click on the search field.

Four. Write the name of the city you want to add.

5. Select the city from the list of suggestions.

6. Finally, click on the “Add” button in the upper right corner of the city file.

How to remove a city from your list in the Weather app

Do you have too many cities included in your Weather app? Have you recently moved to another city and don’t want to keep having it on the list? If so, you may want to remove one location to make room for others. We show you how to do it in a series of very simple steps.

1. Open the Weather app on your iPhone.

2. Click on the button with the icon in the form of a list in the lower right corner.

3. Then click on the button (…) located in the upper right corner of the screen.

Four. Select the “Edit list” option.

5. Next to each city a red button will appear in the shape of a prohibition sign. Click on it in the city you want to remove from your list.

6. Finally, click on the red button with the trash can icon.

And ready! Once you have done this you will have already removed a city from your list of locations in the iOS Weather application. It is a very simple process that will only take a few seconds.

How to organize your cities from Apple’s Weather app

Additionally, the Weather application for iPhone will also allow you the possibility of rearrange all the locations according to your preferences, so that you can have the city in which you reside in the first place and the rest of the cities in the other positions.

Follow these steps to organize the cities in the iOS Weather application to your liking:

1. Open the Weather app on your iPhone.

2. Click on the button with the icon in the form of a list in the lower right corner.

3. Then click on the button (…) located in the upper right corner of the screen.

Four. Click on the option “Edit list”.

5. The next thing you want to do is hold your finger down on the gray list icon to the right of the city you want to move.

6. Finally, without releasing your finger, move the city to the position you want.

7. Click on the “OK” button in the upper right corner of the Weather application user interface to confirm the changes previously made.

Other aspects to keep in mind about the news of the Weather application on your iPhone

So far everything you need to know to learn how to add or remove cities, as well as organize your list of locations in the iOS Weather application. But, as we mentioned previously, the app of meteorology information of the signature of the logo of the bitten apple has included many changes after the stellar appearance on the scene of iOS 15.

One of the great novelties of Tiempo this year has been the integration of a map system that allows users to check in a much more dynamic and interactive way what the climate is in their area.

Apple has added temperature maps, precipitation maps and air quality maps. The maps also include location points so that you can more easily locate the cities that you have added to your list.

On the other hand we also have a very important novelty that Apple has recently implemented in its meteorology app. It’s about a notification system that will warn users about sudden changes in the climate of their cities. For example, let’s say that the weather forecasts suggest that it is going to rain soon in your city, in that case the Weather application will send you a notification so that you can be alert and grab your umbrella before leaving. These notifications will warn about rain, snow and hail.

Finally, Apple’s software developers have also added a great pack of animations based on weather conditions of each city. In this way, iPhone users will be able to enjoy a much richer experience and know at the moment what the weather is in their area, without even looking at the informative weather data. What do you think about the Weather app in iOS 15?

