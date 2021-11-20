If you are a person who is just getting to know the Instagram application and you do not know how it is used and how you can create attention-grabbing stories here we are going to show you a way to make the stories more attractive for all your followers.

Among the most popular photo edits on a daily basis, on Instagram is putting music to your photos. This is one of the most demanded functions, since sometimes we really like a song and we want to share it with our followers in this network. That’s why you can add it this way.

What are the steps to put songs on Instagram stories?

First of all, you have to enter the Instagram app. When it opens, you will go to the stories section and click on add new story. Now, it will load the camera and here you will take a new photo or you will choose one from the gallery by sliding the screen up. When you already have the photo you want to add, you will click on the sticker icon which is at the top of your screen.

Now tap on the option called ‘Music’ or ‘Music’. From here you will be able choose the song you want to add in your story, whether it is among the first that are the most used on this platform or you locate it from the search engine in this part.

When you choose it, you will be able to choose the portion of the song that will be in this photo with the needles at the bottom on the screen. Sure, there is a way to lengthen the duration of the stories to make it sound a longer part of music. After you do it, you can click on the ‘Send to story’ button and it will be uploaded instantly.

How can I hide the cover of the song in the Instagram statuses?

There is clearly one thing a bit annoying when you add a song to your Instagram story and that is that the song cover appears in thumbnail somewhere on the screen. If you want to remove it, just you will have to press and hold the small image and slide it to the trash can icon at the top of the screen and it will disappear from your photo.

How can I upload my own music to Instagram?

If you want to upload one song that is your property To your Instagram stories, what we can advise you to do is to record a video with your background song so that everyone who sees your Instagram story can hear this song.

Why can’t I put music on my Instagram stories?

Many people have presented this error in their Instagram applications when wanting to add a song in their stories. It is usually a temporary error in the application or on the phone so you have to try several things. The first will be to make sure that the application is updated with its newest version and you can see this from the application store of your cell phone.

Another way to solve it is by restarting your phone, since sometimes the phone does not fully load some parts of the application. If after doing this the application continues the same, you will have to uninstall and install it againThis way, this problem should be solved.

How to download Instagram stories and keep the song?

To save an Instagram story there are several ways to do it. If it is one of your property you can save it in your storage before you upload it to history. You do this right after edit photo with song, at the top of the screen there will be an icon of an arrow pointing downwards, this is the one to save. When you touch it, it will be stored on your mobile device.

If you want to download someone else’s story, it will be a bit more complex, since you have to download a third-party application and the one we recommend for this is the app ‘Story saver‘. With this you will be able download all stories and photos you want from your Instagram just by entering it and looking for the name of the user who uploaded the photo and clicking on the download icon.