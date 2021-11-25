The hashtags within social networks are very useful to mark specific topics that a large number of people support. Within the Instagram social platform, hashtags are used a lot when uploading publications, it could be said that this is the social network in which more hashtags are used.

Hashtags can be colored. When one of these is written, by default they are painted blue but it is not the only color in which they can be placed. In short, we will show how to put multiple hashtags on an Instagram post, how color codecs work on Instagram, and how to put a colored hashtag on Instagram story.

Within Instagram posts several can be placed at the same time, all this is about the description of the image or the video. Putting several hashtags is really easy, you just have to use the ‘New line’ bar and divide each of the hashtags with the number symbol ‘#’.

Within the descriptions of images or videos of Instagram, you can place a lot of text. As well as can be placed a lot textYou can also place several hashtags without the platform questioning you. In case you didn’t know, on Instagram there is a way to observe each of the hashtags that you are following.

By seeing all the hashtags you follow, it will be easier for you access some from them to stop following them if you wish.

How do color codes work within Instagram?

The color codecs within the Instagram social network are very animated and can be used in places like stories or chats. When creating a story, you can use the color codecs to change the background behind the image. In the case of chats, you can change the color of conversations that you have with those you love the most.

These codecs work very simply, you just have to select the option to change the color and it will give you the option to choose color variation. The same thing happens with Instagram hashtags or mentions, you are the one who will choose what color you want to put on the hashtag, then the application will execute what you ask for.

How to mention a person on Instagram with colored letters?

Colored Instagram mentions can only be placed in stories, they cannot be placed in other types of posts. Place colored letters in the stories Instagram is not easy at all, so pay attention to the instructions that we will give you:

Open the Instagram app Press the option ‘Add a new story’ Press the option ‘Add text’ Choose the Font ‘Strong’ or ‘Classic’ Write the mention to the person you want Mark all text Select a color Place the text where you want Post the story

In this way mentions are placed in Instagram stories with color. Many people also use the captions with various colors. Placing mentions in mixed color is a bit tricky, but not impossible to do. Pay attention to the following indications, so that learn to place this type of mentions.

Enter your Instagram account from the application Click on ‘Add a new story’ Select a solid text font Write whatever you want Mark all the text and choose the color you want Place the mobile on a table With one finger you will press one of the colors to choose and the other you will slide it throughout the text

This way you will have a mention with various colors Like it’s a rainbow In case you don’t like these types of mentions, then opt to use one with a solid and individual color.

The hashtags that are automatically colored are those of normal publications, these they automatically turn blue and it cannot be changed. Instead, in stories, the color of the hashtags can be decided by the person who is going to post the story. In addition, they can be placed in blue if desired or in any other color, to make it a little different.

How can you put a colorful hashtag in your story?

To place a color hashtag in a story, you just have to enter the app, go to where it says ‘Add story’, then add the text, mark everything and choose the color. From the Instagram website, too they can place this type of hashtag following the prompts shown above. Now, if one day you get to have problems with Instagram stories, you would have to consult with him instagram tech support.