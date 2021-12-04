Facebook is the most predominant social network. Many users have been able to get the most out of the platform, because they not only use it to meet people, but also to know and promote your business. In this sense, Facebook allows you to manage your pages associated with your Facebook account.

But for this, you must create ads, since these are very important. In this article, know how add, modify a payment method on Facebook. Also, learn about the payment methods available on the social network and how you can delete a payment method. Therefore, it is important to continue reading the article until the end.

What do I need to know before adding a payment method?

On Facebook, you must pay an amount stipulated by the platform for advertisements or advertising campaigns. When creating your ad on Facebook, you must add the payment method. The method you choose will determine the payment settings. If they will be automatic or manual payment. In any of the cases, it is essential that you know how to make good use of Facebook ads to manage your money well.

The payment methods available on Facebook to pay for your advertisements vary according to the country and the currency that is pinned to the account. Some methods that Facebook accepts are: Credit and debit cards, mainly from brands American Express, Mastercard, Visa and Discover, Paypal accounts and manual payment depending on the country. You can also know the payment methods of Facebook shop

Do I need to verify the payment method before adding it?

It is very important that you verify the payment method before adding it so that you can know the method you are selecting and if it meets your needs. For example, in automatic payment methods they will give you the discount of automatically from your credit or debit card, on the billing date; While in the manuals, you add the money and they will deduct you from that money. With this method there is no limited amount for payment.

Can I add another payment method if I already have one?

If you haven’t set up your advertising account to pay automatically or manually, you can add another payment method. But, if on the contrary, you set up your account with any of the payment methods in the Facebook platform, you will not be able to change or add other payment settings.

Adding payment methods on Facebook is very easy. But it is necessary to know the updates to the platform that are constantly made to know the incorporated payment methods and how you can proceed to bill for your banner ad.

A good option is to contact the service provider directly to make the payment and thus guarantee that it reaches its destination. You can also contact your provider when a problem arises with the payment made that you have reached the limit of your credit card or that the card information or excessive billing is displayed incorrectly.

You enter your Facebook page and in the left side menu click on Publishing tools. The Creator studio window will open and there they need to scroll to the bottom and click on Ads Manager. Then you click on Business Tools and Billing. Once there, click on payment settings, and add money. You choose the payment method, if it is a credit card you must put all the information about it. On the other hand, you can add an administrator to your advertising account.

You can also select another method like Cash and thus pay in cash without using your credit card within Facebook. Click on Review payment and when checking that everything is fine, click on Make payment. They will issue you an invoice. With the number that appears on the receipt you go to a cash and make the payment. Returning to the billing page will show the amount billed.

How do I delete a payment method?

Deleting a payment method is very easy. First you go to the Payment Settings, Click on Credit or debit card and click on Delete. But before doing so, if your credit card is the payment method for Facebook ads, you must add a new method in the ads manager section to be able to remove the previous one.

You can also choose to deactivate or close your advertising page on Facebook to paralyze the circulation of ads and thus be able to eliminate the cards associated with your account. Now you know how you can delete a payment method on Facebook.