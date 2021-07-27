What are watermarks for?

Watermarks are the most common way for photography professionals to protect your creations that other users publish them on your behalf. In this way, the creators of said image indicate that copyright is protected and that this image cannot be used without their consent or without paying for its use.

In addition, another very important aspect when applying watermarks is that you have to take into account that you can only do it for photographs what you have done, since doing it with images from other photographers is illegal and therefore could lead to the payment of fines of a large amount.

Apps that allow you to create your own watermark

Before going on to talk about the applications that will allow you to put your watermark on your photographs, we also have to talk about applications that allow you and with which you can create the watermark that you will later use. A watermark of your own will make each of your images bear your stamp, and so if someone uses your photographs without your permission, at least the people who see those images know who the author of them was.

Canva

Canva is one of the most powerful design tools on the market and of course, one of the most used by all users. This application, which is also fully available as a web service, offers the user the ability to create their watermark with ease.

Another of the highlights of Canva is that it serves both for users who have design knowledge and for those who have just entered this world and all they want is to be able to put their watermark on their photographs, since you can start to design from scratch or you can start from some of the ideas that the application itself offers to users.

Logo Maker

As the name of this application indicates, Logo Maker is a logo creator, but after all, a watermark is nothing more than a logo, hence this application is so recommended to create your brand of water. It is one of the best tools that exist in the App Store for creating logos, given the options that it puts on the table for the user.

It has more than 100 logo templates fully editable and customizable, advanced design elements to carry out everything your imagination is capable of creating, as well as more than 100 sources to be able to use the most appropriate font that best suits your needs. At the end of the day, this application leads you to create that watermark that helps you visualize and communicate the value of your brand.

Logo Maker Shop

We keep talking about applications to create logos, or in this case, more specifically watermarks for all the photographs that you upload to social networks. Logo Maker Shop has more than 1000 templates of pre-defined logos that have been created by professional designers for all users to use, whether or not they want to make any modifications.

In addition, it also has more than 5000 fonts, symbols and backgrounds so that you can unleash your imagination and get the watermark that you have always wanted to have. All this with the ease of being able to modify, export or change everything from anywhere and at any time.

The ones that allow you to add them to your photos

Once you have already been able to create a recognizable watermark and, above all, with which you feel well identified, it is time to add to each and every one of the images that you upload to social networks. In this way, anyone who sees said photograph will be able to appreciate the watermark and identify the creator of it.

Add Watermark – Batch

This application is mainly focused on one task, add a watermark to your photos, in fact, its name is very clear. In addition, with it you will not only be able to apply your logo, watermark or text to the photographs, but you will also be able to create them easily.

It has different templates that you can use and that will be great for all those users who want everything in the same application and without complicating their lives much. It also has batch processing, that is, you will not have to put the watermark individually to each image, but you can do everything with just one click easily.

Add watermark to photo

If what you want is give your personal touch to photos and let everyone know that this fantastic image has been made by you, what you need is to include your watermark. With this application you can do it in just a few seconds and without any complication, perfect for the most basic users who do not have professional tools for it.

To carry it out, you just have to choose the photo where you want to put your watermark, adjust its size and of course, also the opacity so that it can blend perfectly with the different elements of the photograph. In addition to being able to import your professional watermark, it also has a small logo creator, with which you can make your watermark quickly.

iWatermark

iWatermark is one of the most popular applications to put a watermark on photographs thanks to the fact that it is a professional, inexpensive and above all very easy to use tool for all users who download it. Ideal for both professional and personal use.

Thus you can protect your photos with a text, graphic, signature or even a QR mark that identifies you as the creator of said image. As we have mentioned before, it stands out because it is very comfortable to use thanks to the touch gestures through which you can modify the application and the size of the watermark within the photograph. Without a doubt, one of the most outstanding options in this compilation.

Watermark X: Copyright Photos

With Watermark X allows all users to be able to quickly and easily add a wide variety of watermarks Professionally designed to all photographs, so that they will be protected and anyone who sees them can also identify you as the creator of the same.

You can choose between different templates of watermarks that this application has, and even personalize them to be able to adapt them perfectly to your tastes and needs. You can change the color, opacity, size, location, in short, you have all the basic tools to be able to put your watermark on your photos.

Watermark Photo: Add Copyright

It is the most easy to use to add watermarks to all your photographs in order to protect your authorship of the photographs that you upload to the different social networks. With this app, you can add unique custom logos, signatures, and tons of other design elements to your images in just a few seconds and a few clicks.

In addition to giving users the ability to add their watermarks, this application also has a small logo maker that you can use to create your watermark if you don’t already have one. It has an extensive library of fonts, clipart and colors so that if you want to be inspired by any of these examples, you can do it without any problem.

Photoshop Express Editor Photos

One of the companies that takes care of the creator of photographic content the most and best is Adobe, and once again it has a tool, in this case, an application, which provides users with the opportunity to include their watermarks or logos to each and every one of their photographs.

Photoshop Express not only allows to include watermarks in the images, if not, it is really an editor that Adobe has wanted to provide especially thinking of those users who want to have something simple, easy to use and with which they do not have to take many steps to obtain an attractive result.

eZy Watermark Photos

If you are worried that someone may steal your photos to use them on their social networks as if they had taken them, here is this application that they will allow you to include in your images, your own watermark, your logo, your name or whatever you want to use to refer that this image is yours.

It has the ability to perform the famous batch processing, that is, to be able to apply your watermark to a group of photographs at the same time without having to carry out this process individually. It also offers the possibility of customizing your watermark through the tools that it makes available to users to obtain the result they are looking for.

These we use

Whenever we make this type of post, from the writing team of La Manzana Mordida we want to tell you which are the most outstanding options, from our point of view. In the first place, if we have to choose an application to create a watermark, without any doubt we are left with Canva, as it is the most versatile tool you can count on.

On the other hand, when applying a watermark and taking into account that the edits made on the iPhone are usually quick and easy, we opted for the Adobe alternative, Photoshop Express, which in addition to being able to apply your watermark also allows you to edit quickly and easily.