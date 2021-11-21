More and more platforms take into account the risks that exist in their environment for minors. Reason why parental control has been developed, so that parents can protect the integrity of their children. The TikTok application includes in its configuration the parental control function, which when executed allows you to manage functions that are potentially risky for a minor.

Why should we keep a check on what our children see on TikTok?

TikTok is a platform that has as target audience to people over 12 years old. This is because the content that circulates on the application platform is particularly based on challenges, dances and activities that could be a risk to the integrity of the user.

Since, although they are not directly invited to action, those who do not have enough maturity or their own criteria will not hesitate to put themselves at risk to add some visits or followers in the application. Scenarios that you can reduce if you are aware of the content that your child views on TikTok.

In this way, TikTok allows that when applying parental control, limits and monitor the content your child will have access to on the platform. Which consequently, gives you assurance that the mental and physical integrity of your child will be safe.

What is the family safety mode that TikTok has?

By default, TikTok limits some functions of the platform to those users who are under the age of 16. Users who have registered this age, they will not receive notifications after a certain night time; In addition, certain categories of content are restricted.

However, contrary to expectations, this setting can be changed manually by the account user. So its effectiveness is linked to the will of the user himself. It is then, that parental control plays a fundamental role in TikTok.

This system, also known on the TikTok platform as ‘Family Synchronization’ system, gives parents almost total control of their children’s profile settings. This system links the father’s TikTok account with the account in the son’s application, it consists of the emulation of a remote control that regulates broad aspects of the platform.

How does the family safe mode work on TikTok?

Activating the family sync mode on TikTok will give you full access to your child’s account settings. To be able to activate parental control, it is necessary that link your account with your child’s, so you must have the application installed on your mobile device.

In this way, you can use the application on your phone as a remote control, to manage searches, the time your child spends on TikTok and restrict the content that you have considered inappropriate or offensive.

What is the procedure to activate the family safety mode in the TikTok app?

The first step is to enter the TikTok platform from your mobile device, to go to the ‘Settings’ option. This option is located in your profile section on the platform. There, you can identify the section identified as ‘Content and Activity’, and followed by this, you must enter the section called ‘Family Synchronization’.

Once you are in the panel for family synchronization, the TikTok platform will ask you to specify if you are the parent or legal guardian of a young person. Then a QR code will be generated on the screen that you will have to scan from your child’s mobile device.

To be able to scan the QR code correctly, you must repeat the previous procedure but this time from the application on your child’s mobile device. After stating that it is the account of a minor, in the ‘Family Synchronization’ section; you can proceed to scan the QR code on your device. What will link the account of each one, on their respective mobile devices.

How to set TikTok limitations

Once you have formalized the synchronization of the accounts, you will immediately have access to the parental settings of your child’s account. Each available option is designated to a content customization feature offered by the platform.

Manage search option : You can limit searches related to hashtags, categories and users.

: You can limit searches related to hashtags, categories and users. Activate restricted mode : This option will allow TikTok to restrict categories on its own, to reduce exposure to inappropriate content.

: This option will allow TikTok to restrict categories on its own, to reduce exposure to inappropriate content. Set comments : If your child publishes content, you can limit or mute the comments they receive in that box of the videos they publish.

: If your child publishes content, you can limit or mute the comments they receive in that box of the videos they publish. Manage messaging: You have the possibility to define which users will be able to send your children messages through the application’s chat tray; as well as deactivate this option if you wish.

How can I limit my usage time on TikTok?

To limit the period of time that your child uses TikTok, you must access the ‘Family Synchronization’ settings, in the ‘Settings’ of your profile in the application. This function is identified as ‘Screen time management’, and by selecting it, you will be able to customize the amount of time per day that your child will have to enjoy the application.

How can I prevent my child from downloading TikTok on my cell phone or yours?

Parental control options have been adopted by different platforms, one of them being the application stores. To manage the applications that your child can access, you can rely on the Family Link platform.

This service allows you to link the mobile devices of family members, as well as their accounts in the application store. In this way, whoever has registered as a tutor, you can approve or disapprove the installation of each application that one of the minors wants to add to their device.