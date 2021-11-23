There is no doubt that one of the most iconic phone models in the world since they appeared is the iPhone brand belonging to the Apple company. This brand was the first to implement the touch system on phones successfully, so that’s a reason to be one of the best when it comes to creating phones.

The iOS operating system brings many functions and it is very easy to get used to it, since it has very versatile functions and it is very easy to customize it. Another of the best adaptations they have are notifications, since you can adjust them in the best possible way for your tastes. That is why in this tutorial we will tell you how you can activate push notifications Facebook on your iPhone no matter what version of the operating system you have.

Why aren’t the notifications reaching your iPhone?

Probably if you have an iPhone phone it is not receiving Facebook notifications in the expected way. This you may have noticed because you have entered the application and you have seen that you have several notifications on the bell icon, but you were not notified or alerted and you want to fix this problem quickly.

You deactivated them by mistake

The first reason this has happened may be that at some point without realizing it you turned off notifications of this app, so it has happened that you are not getting any alerts when some friend uploads a tag post on something or someone adds a new story.

That is why we recommend that you reactivate Push notifications as quickly as possible. So you can keep being alerted when any of your friends post something or get tagged in a post. But if you do not know how to activate them again, continue here to see how to achieve it.

You have no coverage

The biggest reason why most of the time you don’t receive any of your Facebook notifications is because you may not have a good internet connection. So it is impossible for your phone to notify you about things that have happened on Facebook, since it has not had connection. If you discover that it is for this reason, the only thing we can advise you is that you ensure that your phone always has an internet connection either through mobile data or via Wi-Fi.

Now, so that you can activate and deactivate Facebook push notifications on your iPhone you will have to do this. First of all, unlock your phone and head to the applications menu. Now you will enter settings and look for the section called ‘Notifications’. Here you will see all the applications from which you can receive notifications, so you will look for the Facebook one and you will enter there. Then, you are going to click on activate notifications and you will begin to be informed of everything that is done on Facebook.

How do you configure which notifications you want to receive and which not?

Now that you know all this about notifications from the Facebook application we will show you how can you activate these notifications again so that you are aware of what is happening on Facebook without having to be in the app all day.

First of all, you will enter Facebook from your iPhone and you will go to the application menu by pressing the three lines that are the bottom of the screen. Now go into settings and privacy and then click on settings. Then, among all these choices, go to ‘Notifications’.

Here you will be able order any configuration regarding notifications and you can even activate and deactivate notifications whenever you want.