How to activate the microphone in Zoom for Android

Since last year, Zoom has become one of the most used applications worldwide. The pandemic has forced millions of people to work or study from home and this app has been one of the ways that many have used to make video calls with colleagues, colleagues, friends or family. Many also use it on their Android devices and a common question is how to activate the microphone in Zoom.

The fact that users have problems with the audio when making a video call in Zoom is something that surely many have experienced at some point. On the occasion of this, below we will tell you how to you can activate the microphone in Zoom for Android. In addition, we will also talk about some aspects to take into account about the audio or the microphone of the app, which will help you make better use of it.

Audio requirements in Zoom

When we want to make a video call through Zoom on our devices, the application sets minimum audio requirements. This makes all users on Android have to check if they comply with them. In order to determine if it will be possible for you to use the app on your device or not. These are requirements that are established in all versions of the app, not only on Android, but also on PC. These are the two requirements that we have to meet:

Have a microphone, either built into the device itself or through a USB connection, or using headphones.

Speaker or headphones connected, to check the audio of the application.

If you meet these two audio requirements set by Zoom, you will be able to use the app on your Android device normally. The reality is that these requirements are not complicated, so most users should comply with them and then be able to use the well-known application on the device. Although it is good to know that you may not really have problems with the microphone or the audio in the application or on your mobile, but that you simply do not meet either of these two established requirements.

Failure to comply with any of them means that you will not be able to participate in the video calls in the app normally. So you must take this into account and if you do not comply with any, you may have to use another device to use the app.

Activate the microphone in Zoom

If you use Zoom on your Android phone, the application requests that we grant it a series of permissions for its correct operation on the mobile. Among those permissions that we are asked for, we find the permission that gives access to the microphone to the application. As you can understand, it is essential if we want to be able to use it on our smartphone or tablet. It may be that despite having granted that permission, the microphone is not active when we enter a meeting or meeting room in the application.

Activating the microphone in Zoom is something that you can do it in the meeting room itself within the app. If you enter a meeting you may see that the microphone is deactivated. This is not a problem and it can be corrected quickly, since all you have to do in this case is activate it when you are in that meeting. In addition, it is something that you will be able to do in any of the versions of the application (Android, iOS, PC, Mac), so it is something very simple for any user.

All you have to do is open that meeting in Zoom on your Android phone. When you are inside the meeting, you will see that at the bottom of the screen there is a bar with options to control your audio or video. The first of the options that comes out is the Activate audio. This is the option on which you have to press so that you can activate your microphone in Zoom directly. So you can speak normally in this meeting in which you participate. When you make use of this option, you will see that the red microphone icon disappears with a line that appeared next to your name until that moment. The microphone has already been activated, so that you will be able to speak in that meeting with total normality and others will be able to hear you.

Mute your microphone in meetings

There are meetings in the application where one person has to speak, for example in an online presentation. The rest of the participants only have to listen, at least for the duration of that presentation, before they can comment or ask any questions. In these cases, you may want to prevent noise coming from your microphone from being annoying. Either coughing or if we drink something or any noise in our house. Because, Zoom allows us to silence ourselves at all times, something that is comfortable and that many users use in the app.

The way to mute our microphone in a Zoom meeting is identical to the way we have activated the microphone in the previous section. When we have already entered a meeting in the app, we have to go to the bar with options located at the bottom of the screen. The first option that will appear, if we have the microphone already activated in our account, is the one to Silence. This is an option that has a microphone icon with a line through that icon. So if we want to silence ourselves, we just have to click on that icon.

On the other hand, if you are the person who created this meeting or meeting room in Zoom, the app offers you the ability to mute all participants or even silence specific people individually. This is something that will allow you to speak without disturbance or interruption in that meeting, especially if you are giving a presentation, in a way that there are no noises coming from other people that are going to be annoying or distracting you, for example. This is an option that the person who created the meeting will be able to see within their settings. Therefore, if you are the one who created this meeting in Zoom, check where you have this function so that you will be able to use it when you are in that meeting if necessary.

Zoom permissions

An aspect that has a clear influence on the proper functioning of Zoom on Android are the permits. When you open the app on the phone, we are asked to grant a series of permissions. They are necessary permissions for the application to function normally on our phone. If any of the permissions have been withdrawn, for whatever reason, this will have an influence on the operation of this app, as there is something that does not work well in it (microphone, sound or video).

This is something that it will not be changed simply by activating the microphone in Zoom, but we will have to manage the permissions of the app in the device settings, to see that everything is correct, that we have not removed any permission from it. If you are using the application on an Android phone or tablet, you have to follow these steps to manage the permissions:

Open the settings. Go to the Applications section. Find Zoom in the list of apps installed on your device. Press on the app. Go to the Permissions section. Check that it has all the permissions it needs to function. If it lacks any permission (such as microphone, video …) grant the app that permission.

Sound test

If you want to be sure that everything works fine in the app, Zoom offers us the possibility of conducting a sound check. This is a good way to check that the sound (the speaker) and the microphone are working well before we go to take part in a meeting in the app. So know that we can take part in the meeting without any problem, with the peace of mind that everything works. It is something available in all versions of the app.

Once Zoom is open on our device, we have to go to the app settings. Within these settings we have a section called Audio, where we can find all the options related to audio. Among these options we have an option dedicated to the speaker and another dedicated to the microphone. These are the options that we can use to perform this audio test in Zoom on Android.

If we click on the speakers option, the sound of a call will be played, so that we can check if we hear it correctly on our Android device. If you do the microphone test, the app asks you to make a short recording and then listen / play that recording. It is the way to check if that microphone on the device works well or not. With this test we have been able to determine if there are problems in any of these components.