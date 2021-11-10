Google Maps has a new tone available for the interface of the app on iOS.

Between the competition of iOS and Android, app developers often bring improvements and updates to both platforms equally. Of course, except for exceptions, because in the case of Google’s GPS browser such a thing has not happened. Long after reaching Android, it is possible to activate Google Maps dark mode on the iPhone.

We are going to explain how you can enable this option to change the tone of the interface in the GPS navigator. Of course, it is something that you can choose to have on your device or not, since it has up to three tones to customize the app as you like.

How to activate the dark mode of Google Maps on your iPhone

Dark mode, as many users already know, is a feature that focuses on offering better visibility of interface elements without damaging the view as much. It is already known that the white light emitted by screens can damage vision, much more than the dark tone. In addition to being better for situations with a lot of light, it also helps to relax your eyes and that eye fatigue does not appear when you look at the screen for so long.

Previously, Google Maps had an automatic mode to change from light to dark when passing through tunnels, where the light is much scarcer. With this function, you have the possibility to leave it permanently, without it changing by itself. Activating it is very simple, since you only have to complete a couple of steps to have it available.

The first thing is to open the Google Maps app, as is evident. If the apps update automatically, you can proceed to the next step, otherwise you will have to update it to the latest version manually.

You will appear in the section “To explore“of the GPS navigator, so go to your profile by clicking on the photo icon, located in the upper right corner of the interface. When you click there, a box will appear where you have several accesses to different menus. In that window, click in the section “Settings“with a cogwheel icon.

You will enter the Maps configuration, where you have to go down until you find the section “Other Maps settingsIn this screen, press the option “Dark mode” to configure it. You will enter a screen where you have three options to change the tone of the interface, either to activate the dark mode or to choose another configuration. If you want to enable it, just click on “Activated“.

It may also happen that, if you update Google Maps in the App Store and then enter the application, a pop-up window will just appear with the three color options to choose from, without having to enter the GPS browser settings:

Always in clear mode

Always in dark mode

Same as on device

When you choose the dark mode, click on the button “Keep“.

This choice depends on the consumer, but it is advisable to choose “Always in dark mode“This way, you make sure you have this color in Google Maps no matter what happens, because if you select”Same as on device“It will follow the settings you have on your iPhone. If for any reason you change to a clearer mode, it will also change in the browser.

