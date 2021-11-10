The TV includes a remote control to control the channels, but it is not the only way to manage these devices: if the television integrates Android TV, it can also be operated from the mobile. Even from the Google Home app: it integrates a new remote control that It is already operational on Android phones. It should also come to iOS soon.

The TVs and players with Android TV, like the Chromecast with Google TV, offer not only access to the most popular streaming apps, they also include advanced settings and even games. Since your operating system stays connected, the telephone becomes an almost symbiotic tool of television. And having a remote control on the touch screen makes the task of controlling it much easier.

Google Home integrates the Android TV remote control

New remote control in light mode and in dark mode

Google is determined to complement all its applications as much as possible, including devices. Home is the app that allows you to connect the different household appliances with your mobile: It is as useful for managing your smart speakers as it is for activating the alarm when you leave the house.. And, since Android TV is instantly integrated into the Home ecosystem, the application not only allows you to send the mobile screen to the TV, but also to control it.

The latest version of Google Home for Android, number 2.46, finally integrate your Android TV remote control into your phone. With this change it is no longer essential to download the exclusive application of the remote control since with Home it is more than enough. In fact, Android TV Remote will disappear.

Do you have an Android TV and want to know how to activate the remote control of the TV or player in Google Home? Let’s see the steps.

You need version 2.46 of Google Home. You can download it from APK Mirror if it is not already on Google Play to install.

Once you have updated Google Home, open the list of devices in your home.

Enter your Android TV and click on the lower left button, the “Open remote” button.

You will have to enter the code that appears on the TV screen as a security measure.

Once the connection between the Android TV and your mobile is confirmed, you will have access to the TV control on the phone. The virtual controller includes a pad of control (it does not have a crosshead), offers direct access to Google Assistant, volume management, and home and back buttons. In addition, it facilitates text input on television since offers virtual keyboard: it is very convenient to log in if the app asks for a password.

At the moment the remote is only available in the Google Home Android app. It is expected that Google will take direct control of the TV also to Home on iOS, but it has not yet been the case. When the operation occurs it will be the same as in Android.