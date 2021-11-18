Spotify has started to implement a feature that many users have been demanding for a long time. It is about the possibility of access the lyrics of the songs we are listening to in real time. An option already present before in Apple Music and also in Tidal.

This way, when we hear a song we can see the lyrics in real time in what could come to be called a kind of karaoke although somewhat particular. The feature is starting to roll out on both Spotify for iOS and Android, as well as the version for computers, consoles, and Smart TVs.

On iOS, Android, televisions and computers

Spotify launches the “Lyrics” function, one of the most anticipated functions, which allows all Spotify users, both the free and premium versions, they can see the lyrics of the songs they are listening to and also do it in real time.

Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch to access the platform’s lyrics catalog. The “Lyrics” function will be available from today for all users in the 28 markets in which Spotify is present.

How to activate the “Lyrics” function

The “Lyrics” function is available in iOS and Android devices, desktops, consoles and Smart TV and these are the necessary steps to activate this new function in the different devices.

To use “Letters” in the mobile app:

Play on the “Current Playback View” of a song

of a song While listening to a song, swipe up from the bottom of the screen

The lyrics of the song will appear while plays in real time on Spotify

If we want to share the lyrics on social networks, we will have to touch the button “Share” at the bottom of the song lyrics screen.

To use “Letters” in the app for computers:

In the playback bar, click the microphone icon while a song is playing

You will then see the song lyrics scrolling in real time as the song plays.

To use “Letters” in the app on Smart TV: