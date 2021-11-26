Mobile data allows you to browse the internet from your mobile wirelessly while you are in a place with coverage, telephone companies usually have mobile data plans that decrease depending on how you use them.

What is the use of activating or deactivating my mobile data on my phone?

Activate mobile data on your phone allows you to browse the internet, if your mobile data is disabled you will not be able to access the services and applications that depend on the internet on your mobile.

The mobile data service allows application synchronization and it keeps the location service active, if mobile data is deactivated, various system applications stop until you activate them again.

How can I activate my mobile data on my phone?

The activation and deactivation of mobile data on the phone is done manually, it is not complicated, but you should know that even if they are activated, your data will not work if you are in a place with low or no coverage, or have you run out of megabytes on your mobile data plan.

Activate them on your Android phone like this

From your Android phone, mobile data can be activated by swiping down the mobile options tab, this option is usually among the first and just by pressing the button that indicates ‘mobile data’ your data will be ready for use.

You can also activate them from settings, when entering settings you must select the section of connectivity or networks until you find the switch to activate mobile database connectivity, an icon is usually present in the navigation bar that tells you that mobile data is activated.

Activate them on your iOS phone in this way

If you have an iPhone phone and you want to activate your mobile data, you must go to ‘settings’ and activate the mobile data, by doing this the internet connection will be activated and your applications will start to sync.

What is the way to deactivate my mobile data whenever I want?

Mobile data can also be easily disabled manually, disabling mobile data will interrupt the processes of applications that work with the internet, so it is likely that do not receive notifications of messages or updates.

Learn how to deactivate your data on your Android

Mobile data on an Android cell phone is deactivated by sliding down the mobile options tab and pressing the ‘mobile data’ button, which when activated will be deactivated. From settings you can also disable mobile data, enter settings and select the connectivity or networks section and choose disable mobile data.

Turning off mobile data will cause many apps to stop syncing and you will have to turn mobile data back on if you want to receive notifications, messages or just keep the synchronization active in the applications.

Learn how to deactivate your data on your iOS phone

If your cell phone is iPhone, to disable mobile data You must enter the settings and select ‘mobile data’, choose to disable them (if they were enabled). This will disable your internet connection unless you are connected to a Wi-Fi network.

What if I only want to disable my data for some applications?

You can disable mobile data for some applications; By doing this, the selected applications will work only when you are connected to a WiFi network and they will not depend on your mobile data. It is recommended that in cases where you are away and do not have access to WiFi, the most important applications (messaging) depend on your mobile data.

To disable mobile data for some applications, you must enter settings and select ‘mobile data’, access data usage and choose which applications work with your mobile data and which do not. You can also do it by entering the details of an application and disabling the use of mobile data.

Once you turn off the mobile data usage of an app, it will not sync or receive updates or it will send notifications unless you connect to a WiFi network so it can perform its normal processes.

Is it possible to restrict your mobile data consumption in the background?

You can restrict the consumption of data in the background for those applications that you are not using, activating the saving of mobile data restricts the consumption of data in the background, it is also restricted when placing the mobile in battery saving. You can do this in settings, in the mobile data section.

Turning off mobile data can save mobile battery consumption and it also saves the consumption of mobile data so that it is not used in the background. Background data restriction prevents apps from syncing and updating unless you sign in or disable this option.