Social networks have long passed from being platforms with the sole purpose of entertainment for users, and have allocated sections for their monetary benefit. Such is the case of Facebook, which allows you to activate monetization options For those users who wish to generate new income, they can do so in the domain of the platform with the fulfillment of some requirements.

Facebook has a series of rules that you will have to comply with if you wish use a page to earn money on the social network, by monetizing it. Taking into account that the platform is quite rigorous with the content that is published in a conventional way, it is not surprising that the social network platform is quite strict in terms of the content to be monetized.

The minimum number of followers

The first requirement if you want to generate income with your publications on Facebook is have a minimum reach on the public that the platform considers acceptable. The minimum number of followers that a page must have to be monetized by the platform is 10k followers.

This is to guarantee that at least a minimum of 10k people will get to see the content you publish, and that it will not go unnoticed.

Total views in the last 60 days

Facebook will keep track of the videos you want to earn revenue from and posted in the 60 days prior to the review request for monetization. The number of total views within the counting range must reach a minimum of 600k minutes played.

In particular, 60k of these minutes must be made up of live video reproductions. Otherwise, the page will not meet the requirement for monetization.

In the video count, Live or direct broadcasts will be included; but the minutes of a video used to promote the page or those that have been used in more than one publication, will not be included in the minimum total minutes necessary for the reproduction count.

Meet the ‘Eligibility’ rules

In the same way, the aforementioned requirements, referring to the scope of the publications, must be successfully met. Too there are essential standards that must be met regarding the content of the video that is published on the Facebook platform.

Content suitable for all audiences: The visual and auditory content of the video should not be loaded with explicit messages of hate, racism, violence or scenes of a sexual nature.

Original content : Facebook refers in this category to the impossibility of using videos that have already been published by other pages. You can use elements in trend, but as an inspiration for your own content. Also, videos that include spreading fake news will not be monetized.

: Facebook refers in this category to the impossibility of using videos that have already been published by other pages. You can use elements in trend, but as an inspiration for your own content. Also, videos that include spreading fake news will not be monetized. Avoid Clickbait: The social network platform emphasizes that the content of the video shows what the title states; so that the interaction between the user and the page is authentic. Using textual elements that attract the user’s attention, but are not included in the video, will not be eligible for monetization.

The social network platform emphasizes that the content of the video shows what the title states; so that the interaction between the user and the page is authentic. Using textual elements that attract the user’s attention, but are not included in the video, will not be eligible for monetization. The author of the page must be of legal age to formalize payments legally. Otherwise, the presence of a tutor will be required.

Avoid acquiring violations on the platform: This aspect refers to the rules of coexistence in the application; as well as the privacy policies. That each person with a Facebook account must comply fully in order not to be sanctioned.

If you have already sent the page for review to assess if it meets the monetization requirements and you want to know the review status, you must enter your page’s account at the Facebook platform.

Later, you must enter the Creator Studio tool and go to the section for Facebook. Once there, you must enter the section identified as ‘Monetization’, and then go to the section called ‘General information’.

This window will show you a page selector, at the top of the screen, there you will have to select your Facebook page. In this way, you will be able to evaluate the monetization review status of your page, if it has been approved, denied, or is under review.

You should keep in mind that even though the page has already been approved for monetization, you must continue to comply with Facebook rules and policies. If not, limitation or even restriction measures will be applied to access the monetization options.

Considering that the reach of the publications is a fundamental requirement to obtain the approval of monetization by Facebook. You must be aware of some aspects that allow you to achieve greater growth in less time.