Apple’s move to develop its own Mac and MacBook developers is not a simple chip swap. It involves the arrival of many functions and tools that the company makes them a reality and that, for one thing or another, perhaps it could not carry out with Intel. In this case, we refer to the activation of the high power mode on MacBook Pro M1 Max.

This represents an improvement in one of the fields where the Apple laptop was not so developed, which is gaming. The company intends to increase the power of the device with its own processor so that the MacBook Pro can be compatible with games of maximum demand.

What is this high consumption mode in the model with M1 Max

Evidently, it is not only used to play, but it is the most demanded use without any doubt. This feature allows you to activate a high-performance setting on your notebook for specific moments. In this way, you take care of the battery at the same time when you are not playing and the computer only has a purely office use.

This high-power mode allows you to maximize the performance of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in intensive workloads such as gaming, video editing and recording at 8K resolution. Within the palette of modes offered by the notebook, it is normally enabled in an automatic format, which establishes a balance between energy and power.

With high power turned on, the MacBook fans run at higher revs. Although it gets a bit hot, with the specifications of the M1 Max chip you won’t have to worry about temperatures, as it has an additional cooling capacity. You will hear more noise in the ventilation, whether it is connected to power or not, but it does not affect the state of the MacBook in any way.

This translates into higher graphics capacity, higher power and resource consumption, faster and smoother video playback, 8K ProRes 4444 color recording, faster exports when editing videos and superior performance in both 3D applications and high-demand games.

As you can imagine, it is the totally opposite mode to the low consumption mode (it reduces energy consumption and increases the duration of autonomy). Therefore, you should not activate it when your MacBook is low on battery. The trick of the process that we are going to show you is that you can use it to switch to any of the modes that macOS has to modify its performance.

How to activate high power mode on the 16-inch MacBook

Select the Apple menu, represented by the icon of the company, enter “System preferences“and then click”Battery“. Then, in the sidebar, click on “Battery“or in”Power adapter“and select”High power mode“in the pop-up menu that appears from”Power mode“.

You can set different power modes for when your Mac is running on battery or connected to the power adapter. For example, you can choose to activate high power mode only when your Mac is connected to the power adapter.

In case you don’t have them all with you, to check if it is activated or not you can quickly take a look at the menu bar. To check the high power mode, you just have to access the menu bar and click on the Battery icon to see its status. From that small window, you will see the power mode that the MacBook has activated.

This is the way to activate the high power mode in this version of the MacBook Pro in conjunction with macOS Monterey, highly recommended for programmers, professional photographers, content creators and gamers Occasional people who simply have video games as a hobby.

