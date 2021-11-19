However, this option for unlocking phones usually works better, increasing the security of the smartphone, through specific hardware, such as the True Depth camera and the neural chips of the iPhone. On the other hand, in the general case of Android uses only one software, so it becomes less effective and has less precision.

And although it is still safe, it is not as safe as other screen unlocking methods that we can find on Android smartphones today. For example, one of the best security measures out there today is the fingerprint sensor. Besides that it is much more effective when unlocking the phone panel. But, you will always have the option to do the test on your own to test this technology.

Activate the unlock

In order to activate this security method on your Android mobile device It will largely depend on the brand of smartphone you have, since this type of unlocking will be located in one place or another. For this reason, we will let you know where you can configure this security setting on some of the Android phones from the main manufacturers.

Samsung

Within Samsung smartphones, which have their own One UI customization layer, we find that the configuration of this method is one of the most different in the Android world. Therefore, to configure it, you must follow these steps:

Access the phone settings. Go into Biometric data and security. Click on the option Face recognition> activate the switch on Face Unlock. Click Continue. Choose the method you will use to unlock the terminal in case the face unlock does not work: pattern, PIN or password.

Huawei

In Huawei terminals we find the customization layer EMUI, which will be the one that marks the steps that we must follow in order to unlock this technology.

Go to settings> Biometrics and password. Tap on Facial recognition. It will ask us for the key or unlocking pattern of the phone, if we have one. Then, we will have to click on Start so that it begins to read our face.

Xiaomi

On phones of the Chinese brand Xiaomi, which are accompanied by MIUI, the steps that we must follow to activate the face unlock will also be more different. Even so, the process will be fast:

Access your settings> Passwords and Security. Enter Face Unlock, where it will ask us for the phone password. Tap on Add facial data and follow the instructions on the Chinese mobile screen to complete the process.

Google Pixel

Google smartphones do not have any type of layer, that is, we are facing the famous Android Stock or Pure. Within these phones, we must follow this process to be able to use face recognition unlocking:

We go to the Settings app. We enter Security> Face unlock. Enter your PIN, pattern or password, as a security measure in case the face unlock does not work. After, we will go to Set up face unlock > Accept. Then, the reading of our face will begin. We will have to place our face in the frame that appears and we turn slowly until we bring our nose closer to each of the blue mosaics. When it is complete, we will only have to give Ready.

OPPO and realme

In OPPO and realme terminals we will have different customization layers, ColorOS and realme UI, although the steps for its configuration are identical. Therefore, if you want to activate the unlocking by means of the face, it can be achieved in the following way:

Let’s go to the mobile settings. Click on the Footprint, face and password section. Click on the Add face option. Enter the password or security pattern in case this unlock fails. Once this is done, we just have to read the face focusing it well and we will have everything ready for our OPPO or realme phone to be unlocked with our face.

OnePlus

If in your case you have any of OnePlus terminals, which come with OxygenOS as a customization layer above Android, you must follow these steps:

Access the Settings. Enter the Security and screen lock section. Tap on the Face Unlock option. Assign an alternative method of unlocking, to choose between pattern, PIN or password. Tap on Add facial data > Next and follow the instructions that will appear on the screen.

Motorola

A Motorola mobile has many alternatives to be able to remove phone lock. In this case, in order to activate the facial unlocking, we must do the following:

Enter the mobile settings. Click on the Security section. Now select Face Unlock Enter the PIN. Finally, it will be the moment when he will read our faces, so we will need to follow his instructions and be located in a place with good lighting so that it is as accurate as possible.

alive

For vivo smartphones, the truth is that it will be similar as in the case of OPPO and realme smartphones, although it will change one step. Therefore, follow this process with your mobile from the Chinese firm:

Enter your phone settings. Access the Fingerprint, Tracking and Password section. Enter your code or password to verify your identity. If you did not have one, it will be mandatory that you create one to be able to access the facial scanner. Click on the Face option. Click Add face and re-verify your identity with your password. Finally, the process will start> OK.

What if you don’t have it?

You may have an older smartphone that does not have the necessary software to be able to use face recognition to remove the block from the screen of the mobile device. Luckily, you will be able to test this technology on your own terminal, although you will need the help of a third-party application.

In this case, we bring you the app option Face Lock Screen. You just have to download this free software on your Android phone and click on the Train Face option with which you can add your face. In addition, you must enter a password so that you can access your phone in case it does not read your face well. Finally, you will have to check the Enable Screen Lock function so that it works as an unlocking method for the Android phone panel.