Thanks to Facebook Dating now people within the social network can get to know each other better until I have a relationship. This is a Facebook function that must be activated, it is not available in all accounts to avoid problems for those who do not want to use it.

If you have never used Facebook Dating and want to start using it, keep reading the content on this page. Next, we will show what things you must have to activate Facebook Dating, why Facebook Dating is nowhere to be found and how to delete Facebook Dating if you don’t see it useful.

To open a Facebook Dating account It is important that you meet a number of fundamental requirements. These requirements are not so complex, they are only basic things that if you currently do not have them, you will surely find a way to fill them out or comply with them:

Your profile must not be recent

The main requirement that you must fill in is to have a Facebook account that has been in existence for a certain period of time. In this way, the network regulators they will be sure that you are a real person and that you’re not a scammer or something. This is the only requirement that you must meet naturally.

If you meet this requirement in the foreground, you would only need one more thing in order to activate your Facebook Dating account. In case your Facebook account is a bit recent, you would have to wait a considerable period of time to be able to switch to activate your Facebook Dating account without complications.

The sentimental status should not be different from single

Within Facebook you can place sentimental states so that other people they can know if you have a partner or if you are completely single. Well, in order to activate your Facebook Dating account, it is important that your sentimental status is single.

This must be the case because if you are currently in a relationship, why do you need to activate a Facebook Dating account? Now, if your sentimental status is not single or single, you have to change it in order to create your Couples Facebook account. Once you do, ya you can go on to creation of your ‘Facebook couples’.

Why doesn’t this option appear in my profile?

Facebook Dating is not within the normal Facebook profiles because the application is not updated to its most recent version released. To check this you can do at least two things. These two things are open your Facebook account from the website and the other is update the app from the Play Store and then review the new features.

This is the only reason why you may not see Facebook Dating anywhere when you go to check your profile. The times other users have had this problem they have tried update facebook app and all the problem has been fixed and even now even your Facebook works better.

Since you are determined to create your Facebook Dating account, it is important that you know that this application is completely safe. In addition, for guarantee the privacy and security of the same, an application has even been created that you can download to your device.

Activate Facebook Couples It is something very simple to tell the truth, you only have to follow certain steps of a process that will be explained below:

Enter the Facebook application that you have downloaded on your mobile Log in in case you haven’t already Being already inside your profile you will press the icon of the three stripes that is on one of the sides of the screen By pressing this icon you will enter the main menu of your account There you will look for a section called ‘Facebook Couples’. (If the app is in Spanish that section you will find it like this, but in English it will be found as ‘Facebook Dating’) Finally, wait for Facebook to load this section and when it does, it begins to contact the people who are within that part of Facebook

It should be noted that if when pressing the ‘Facebook Dating’ section this part does not load, it must be because your sentimental status is not in ‘Single’ or ‘Single’. So, you will have to go to the profile information, change your emotional state and try again to enter Facebook Dating.

After you create your Couples Facebook account, you need to download the application dedicated to this part of Facebook. Also, if you want delete your Facebook profile Couples You will also have to download the app, because you need it to delete the profile.

Nevertheless, if you don’t have space on your mobile You would have no choice but to do everything from the Facebook lite application as follows: