Many devices have in their configurations the ability to program a parental control, which works to block content or Internet pages that can be harmful to minors. Parental controls can give parents the ability to prevent your children from entering pages with explicit content.

In some cases there are computers that do not have the option of programming parental control integrated in their configurations, in these cases there is no major complication since there are several modes of adapt a program to moderate content and block the pages selected by the administrator (parents or guardians) and the computers can be used by minors without worries.

What are the steps to activate parental controls on your computer?

From a computer that uses Windows 10, you can configure parental control by entering ‘Settings’ and then ‘Accounts’, accessing the ‘Family’ section and then ‘Family and other users’; Press the option ‘Your family’ and access ‘Add Family Member’ now choose the option to ‘Add a minor’, if this has an email address, you can enter it (this is optional).



Press the option ‘Manage Family Settings Online‘and start setting up parental controls. All this procedure you will do with a Microsoft account, in case you do not have one, you can create it at the same time you are configuring.

Once this is done, you will be able to configure the account no matter where you are. You can create different accounts for minors according to the ages and needs of each of them. From the parental control settings, you can moderate various content that can enter the computer.

How to safely personalize parental controls on your PC?

To customize parental control on your PC, you must configure various sections so that they present content according to minors, block pages or applications and even moderate the time they can spend in front of the screen.

Define the time they can be on the PC: this is the most useful section that presents the parental control settings, with this you can configure the time limit that minors spend in front of the screen; You can set schedules, limits and periods of time allowed for use per day.

Access to multimedia, games and applications: you can configure which applications, programs, games and multimedia content can be seen by the child, to do this, you must use the age rating from the Windows Store (this restriction does not apply to multimedia content that comes from other sources).

: this section is also very important, here you can indicate which web pages are suitable for the minor to see and which web pages you should block. The content for adults and explicit content will be inaccessible, in case of search there will be no results or these can be moderated before being shown.

Recent activity history: among the parental control sections there is the option to view the history of the activity carried out while using the computer. In this history, the content that has been consumed, the pages that have been visited and the time of use of the equipment will be visible.

What programs to download for parental control when your PC does not have it included?

Although many computers include parental control settings, there are still programs that do not include these types of options among their settings, in these cases you must choose to install programs that work for moderate the content consumed by minors on the devices; These are effective and there is a variety where you can choose the program that you like the most.

Qustodio

Qustodio is a program that allows the monitoring and restriction of the activities carried out on one or more devices, parents or guardians can see the content that is consumed by minors and even monitor the activities within the networks. It also gives them access to call history and text messages. Qustodio services cost $ 55 per year (this includes all parental controls).



Qustodio also allows moderate the time of use of the equipment, that is, the time they spend in front of the screens; has the ability to block access to certain applications and block selected websites. Basically it can moderate the time of use of the equipment, block access to pages with content not suitable for minors and block access to games and applications.

In addition to all of the above, you have the option of track the device used by minors and give a record of where you have been. Qustodio also allows the customization of parental controls for more than one device or account, so you can place different permissions and settings between various computers depending on the ages and needs of the minors who use them.

Kidlogger

Kidlogger is also a service that offers parental controls, this program allows parents or guardians to be informed about: visited websites, who they have conversations with and the content of those conversations. It is suitable for computers and phones, you can monitor from calls and messages to even give a record of the use of a specific day and time.

Why can’t you properly activate or use parental controls on your computer?

In case when configuring parental controls, an error has occurred and these settings are not allowed, your software may is not suitable for the use of these monitoring programs or in case of using an external program, there may be an error in the link of the devices or in the internet connection, in this way you will not be able to configure the controls effectively.