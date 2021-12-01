With this fantastic feature you can generate live subtitles on your device with the press of a button.

Android has become the world’s most popular mobile operating system. This is mainly due to its ease of use and all the functions it is capable of offering to its millions of users. With the arrival of Android 11 and later versions, new tools have been added that further improve the experience of those who use devices with the green android system, such as the possibility of recording the screen of your mobile without extra apps.

One of the most useful features of Android is the ability to display live captions on any audio played on the device. Through voice recognition, Google has created a precise tool that allows any video or audio you are listening to be automatically subtitled, and here we explain how to configure this option.

How to use Live Caption on Android

Captions were initially created for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as to break down language barriers. However, lately, the feature has been very popular with the average consumer and is extremely useful for those in an area where they don’t want to play audio. On a bus, in the office, in a family gathering, subtitles have become a very functional tool.

To activate live captions, simply press the volume button and the Live Caption icon will appear below the volume control. When the function is activated, subtitles will appear for whatever media is playing, as long as the audio can be heard. For Google Pixel users, captions also appear during voice calls.

This feature does not require any internet connection and all captions are processed locally, which means they are not stored anywhere other than your device. Subtitles are currently only available in English and on devices running Android 11 or 12, where users have this feature just a tap away, as well as being extremely easy to use.

If you don’t see the Live Caption option on your device, you may need to update the Android system intelligence, or what we knew as Device Personalization Services, through the Google Play Store.

You can also customize your live subtitles

This feature also has some customization features such as the ability to move subtitles by simply dragging the dialog box. Double-tapping the box will expand the subtitles, and if you want to remove them, just drag it to the bottom of the screen. Also, by accessing the live caption settings in the device’s sound menu, you can censor profanity and display sound tags such as laughing or crying.

If you want to customize the appearance of the subtitles, you must access the Accessibility settings, following these steps:

Open the menu Setting from your smartphone.

from your smartphone. Once there, click on Subtitle preferences.

Now, click on Caption size and style to change the font size and color of your captions.

Subtitles have become much more useful than many people could hope for. And thanks to advances in technology, mobile devices can now generate high-quality and accurate subtitles that you will surely start using.

