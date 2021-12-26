To begin we enter Settings

Then we touch on the Applications section.

Then in System application settings.

A we continue with the Call Settings

Now click on Settings for incoming calls.

And finally we play Flash when receiving a call.

In this way, every time a person calls us, in addition to sounding the ringtone that we have established, we will also see how the flash on the back of our smartphone starts up and warns us with the lights. Reason that will lead us to recommend always leaving the mobile face down on the table, to always see the light on that wants to tell us that someone is calling us. Something that will go into effect whether it is a known contact or if we do not have it saved in the agenda.

Can it be temporarily disabled?

Once we implement this option, we do not lose as many calls as we used to before, but this can sometimes lead us to become a problem. To deactivate it, you would only have to repeat the previous steps, but if what we want is that this does not work at a certain moment, things change.

We could think that the do not disturb or silence mode will help us, but the truth is that these options only affect the sound of the mobile and have no effects on flash light on calls. To get rid of this method, we only have to leave the mobile with the screen facing upwards, so the flash will emit light, but it will be hidden with the table. A twist of the wrist that can save us a whole series of options for a relaxing moment of sleep.

Take away the sound and leave only the light

There are other occasions where those who test the light for calls do not want to modify it for anything in the world. It is something that does not cause discomfort and to which we adapt. Therefore, there are those who prefer to opt for this mode before the sound. Whenever we see the light, it will be when we can respond since we want the mobile near us.

To make it possible you don’t have to be a genius, we just have to choose one of the options that will make it possible. Either the mobile is silenced completely, so that the calls do not have sound or with the do not disturb mode so that this happens in a series of specific cases with contacts and times chosen manually.

Although there is one more trick, which consists of leave the mobile face down so that calls do not ring And yet the light will be ready to notify us that they are calling us on our mobile. This can also be done on all Xiaomi with the Google contacts app. There are many that from MIUI 11 brings it as standard, so you only have to click on contacts, and then click on the top three points and add to the options.

Once inside we are going to move to the last option called Silence when turning and inside we will start the option. Now to check that it works, you just have to turn your mobile on the table and call us with another smartphone. So we can see that they call us and never better said, since the light will be our new tone. When you are not on the table, the sound will continue to work for support as an option.

Also for messages

Since it is something so useful and easy to use in calls, we may also want it in messages, regardless of whether it is for a specific app or contact. However, for messages this tool is not present natively in any version of MIUI for our Xiaomi phones. If we want to use it we can resort to the alternative application called flashing flash. This allows it to get the alert light On the go whenever we want and on any mobile phone, you can follow this same process to use it.

The configuration process is very simple and it even offers us advanced options, something that we cannot find natively in Xiaomi. Once the application is installed, we only have to activate it and give access to the flashlight of our mobile as well as the alerts that we are going to receive. We can choose to use it only for calls or also messages and what type of messages, differentiating between the classic SMS, WhatsApp messages, Telegram or any other messaging app that we use.

Also in this case we do have the option of turn off the flash at certain times and choose the intensity of the light or yes, when using the flash we want to deactivate the vibration or some type of alert. A complete range of options that multiplies the native Xiaomi options and brings them to other Android smartphones. We can also choose different styles for each of the chosen apps, so that through the intensity of the flash or the rhythm of the lights we know if they are calling us or have sent us a message.