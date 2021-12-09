As you will see, you can use the browser and search for RARBG.to in the address bar to access it. The page will automatically open once you have redirected us to the RARBG.com domain. Here we will see all the categories and the interface, with blue and white tones, without any problem. You will see that the page loads and there is no error. On the left we can see the categories: see everything, movies, XXX, TV series, games, music, software … The problem is right there. If you touch on the categories you will see that it is the domain rarbgmirror.org again and that this page does not load.

Since 2019, RARBG gives access problems. It was the most visited page to download torrents but it stopped working in the middle of that year. Like so many others, they don’t always stay afloat and they must face the authorities and multiple closures. But RARBG used to be the exception because this portal of Bulgarian origin had never caused problems to its followers until July 2019, when it stopped working.

It is not the only website or the best but we can access it if we want to open that one in particular and not another.

This domain from RARBG.to (or RARBGMirror at present) is the one with the links to the torrents. However, depending on the country, the connection redirects to a mirror. In Spain, where the main domain is blocked, as in other European countries, the mirror is rarbgmirror.org, a proxy that is constantly updated with the news that is being introduced in the main domain of the web, so that it is as if we were visiting the main domain. Nor can you access rarbgmirror.com, another of the portal’s main proxies.

This technique is quite effective, since RARBG normally receives DMCA complaints in the domain that acts as a mirror. Also, if they block that mirror, the main domain continues to work perfectly, and users can continue visiting the main web until they register a new mirror by redirecting traffic. Thanks to this, if we seek “Rarbg” in Google, the rarbg.to website appears in the results; something that does not happen if we search for example The Pirate Bay.

And how do we solve it? There are some steps that we can follow to enter and that we explain below …

How to enter

The page is not closed permanently and globally, but is blocked from some specific countries or access is not allowed. That is why we can continue accessing, following a few simple tricks: using websites that allow us or using a specific browser that allows us to bypass this block.

From Unblockit

The fastest and easiest way is to use Unblockit because we do not have to install anything additional on the computer but access the corresponding web page and access it in the same way that we use to open others such as The Pirate Bay, for example. How does it work? Unblockit is a shortcut list to the different websites that allows to bypass the blocks using a proxy. A proxy, in short, is an interface that acts as an intermediary between the device and the Internet. In these cases, a proxy allows us to access blocked websites by masking the real IP and locating us in another place that allows us access and anonymity. It is very simple.

We go to the web page unblockit.bz and we will see that there is a list with different buttons with page names: ThePirateBay, 1337x, ETTV, YTS, Limetorrents, MovieMagnets, ForrentFunk, TorLock …

We will see a series of categories: Torrent sites, streaming sites, sports sites, live streams, music and books. Each section with a series of buttons that take us to the different pages. And, among them, as you will see in the screenshot below, is RARBG. Just touch on the page you want and you will see that it works. You access the similar RARBG interface the one we saw before and it gave an error and you choose any of the categories. You close the advertising that will appear at that time and you will see that now all the available sections are open normally

We can do it from any browser and works perfectly from Google ChromeYou do not need to install anything specific on your computer or pay for a VPN or anything similar, you just have to go to the web and touch the button that takes us to RARBG instead of doing it directly on its page.

With Tor Browser

Another option is to use a specific browser like Tor Browser. For years entering Tor has been very simple because we only have to download the browser, it is not necessary to configure it from scratch. TOR stands for The Onion Router and it is a worldwide network of servers that works with a layered structure that allows us to surf the Internet anonymously and with the information that “bounces” between servers. That is, the information packages They follow intermediate nodes that encrypt the packet until it reaches its destination, as shown in the image. This allows us to browse privately but also bypassing some blockages.

Connecting to Tor is very easy. Years ago you had to manually configure the proxy but currently we only have to download the browser on our device in the same way that you download Chrome or Mozilla or Edge. We do it for free from your website. We go to the page and touch on “Download”. Here we will see the different versions for devices such as Windows, macOS, Linux, Android … We choose the one that interests us and we follow the installation step by step.

Once it is installed, use the browser’s address bar to access rarbg.com and choose any of the categories that we see on the left. As in the previous cases, you will see that an advertisement is opened. Close advertising. It is possible that a window with suspicious activity will appear and it is enough for us to confirm that we are human by entering a series of numbers and letters to solve a captcha. Once done, we access the sections from Tor.